Connect with us

Sports

SL vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: Dimuth Karunaratne Beats Tons as Sri Lanka Dominates West Indies

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 132 from 265 balls, punctuated with 13 balls, as the hosts enjoyed a dominant day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Galle International Stadium, Galle Sunday. By the end of the game, Sri Lanka was 267/3 in 88 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva, also unbeaten at 56 out of 77. Karunaratne and De Silva have already added 97 runs in 138 balls for the fourth wicket.

SCORING CARD | NEWS

Windies started the post-Tea session on a promising note, with Roston Chase taking two quick wickets — those of Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews for three each — but struggling to keep the pressure on the Lankan batters.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka chose to bat first after winning the toss and the openers did well to counter the West Indian attack in the opening session without a loss, although Karunaratne was lucky enough to survive as he stood on 14 . He added 61 runs with Pathum Nissanka (56 of 140).

Karunaratne shoved one from Rahkeem Cornwall’s bowling, but vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood at slip failed to hold the shot. Shannon Gabriel got the breakthrough in the 50th with Nissaka’s wicket caught by Rahkeem Cornwall.

Day one also witnessed West Indian debutant Jeremy Solozano being stretched from the field after grabbing one on his helmet while fielding with a short leg. The West Indies team management posted on social media a short time later that the player was not feeling well and had to be taken to a hospital in Colombo for scans and further treatment. Catch the highlights and scores from Day 1 of SL vs WI First Test here.

17:21 IS: Stomping

88 overs and umpires think that’s enough for today. 97 runs in 138 balls between Dimuth Karunaratne (132 out of 265) and Dhananjaya de Silva (56 out of 77) for the fourth wicket and 40 runs in the last ten overs. SL – 267/3 (88)

17:02 IST: Fifty for De Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva completes his ninth Test fifty, in 62 balls. His score with Dimuth Karunaratne (123 of 255) is now worth 81. SL – 251/3 (84)

16:45 IST: good time for Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (119 of 247) and Dhananjaya de Silva (39 of 52) are in bloom. They already added 66 out of 95 for the fourth wicket. 42 runs in the last ten overs. SL – 236/3 (81)

15:58 IST: Karunaratne Ton

Dimuth Karunaratne completes his century with a double on the fifth ball. 13th Test for the opener. 25 runs and one wicket in the last 60 balls. Shannon Gabriel’s numbers so far: 1/42 (9). SL-190/3 (69)

15:42 IST: Second for Chase

Sri Lanka loses two quick wickets. Angelo Mathews misses his pull shot and is caught deep in the middle of the wicket by a diving Jason Holder. Mathews goes for 3 out of 25. Dhananjaya de Silva is the new batter. SL-170/3 (65.1)

15:05 IS: Chase Strikes

Roston Chase removes Oshada Fernando for 3 out of 27. Caught by Nkrumah Bonner on short leg. Angelo Mathews joins Dimuth Karunaratne (90 out of 183) in the middle. SL – 164/2 (57.3)

14:50 PM IST: Time for tea

Despite losing his opening partner Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne is going strong with new batter Oshada Fernando. Sri Lanka 163/1 (57)

14:11 PM IST: Here comes the breakthrough!

Well-disposed Pathum Nissanka (56) has been fired. Shannon Gabriel is the man with the credit. Nissanka was taken by Rahkeem Cornwall at the first slip. Big moment in the game! Sri Lanka 139/1 (49.1)

14:08 PM IST: West Indies struggle to draw first blood

West Indies have tried both pace and spin, but they are unable to break the over 100 opening tie between Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka joins his captain and also brings out his fifty. Sri Lanka has the procedure well under control. Sri Lanka 139/0 (49)

13:24 PM IST: 100 up for Sri Lanka

West Indies get going, with Jason Holder now in action. Sri Lanka Dimut Karunaratne brings up his fifty. Karunaratne takes hosts past the 100 run without any loss. Sri Lanka 105/0 (40)

13:00 PM IST: Game resumes after lunch

Welcome back after lunch. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne calmed down well in the first session and now they are starting to play aggressively. Karunaratne is on the verge of fifty, while Nissanka is doing well as second fiddle. In the meantime, Shai Hope replaces injured debutant Jeremy Solozano, who is currently being taken to hospital for scans after being hit in the helmet. Sri Lanka 88/0 (34)

12:10 PM IST: Clap for the West Indies

West Indian debutant Jeremy Solozano is taken to a hospital for scans after suffering a blow to his helmet when Dimuth Karunaratne attempted a short leg pull shot on the 24th. Solozano was taken off the field on a stretcher after being hit.

12:00 PM IST: Time for lunch!

Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka did a great job in the first session. The opening pair made up a 50-run tie, despite the West Indies putting in more spin in Roston Chase. Sri Lanka 61/0 (27)

11:33 AM IST: Sri Lanka continues to sail

The first hour of play saw some calls, a few no balls and a few limits. Although Pathum Nissanka looks uneasy, Dimuth Karunaratne keeps the scoreboard healthy. In the meantime, Ranjan Madugalle completes 200 tests as referee. Sri Lanka 48/0 (20)

11:00 AM IST: Steady start for Sri Lanka

West Indies introduce some spin and bring Rahkeem into Cornwall. Shannon Gabriel overshot, but no serious damage done by Sri Lankans. Cornwall calls for an lbw, but replay shows the ball went down the leg side. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka have given the hosts a steady start. Sri Lanka 32/0 (12)

10:30 AM IST: Five overs

Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder keep things tight for Sri Lankan batters. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka wait for the bowlers to make a mistake, it seems. Sri Lanka 17/0 (5)

10:05 AM IST: First Over

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne sit in the middle. Shannon Gabriel has the new ball. Three briefs and a trench set. Great start from Gabriel, just gave up four runs. Sri Lanka 5/0 (1)

9:52 AM IST: Play XI

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jeremy Solozano, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

09:50 IST: Toss

The news from the middle is Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Also, West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite reveals that Jeremy Solozano will make his debut today.

09:45 IS: Welcome

Hello and welcome to Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Match maybe World Test Championship live from Galle. There is moisture in the field, meaning the batters will dominate the course for the first two days. Later on, spider will probably play a big role.

Sri Lanka has recalled former captain Angelo Mathews to bolster their clout. Dinesh Chandimal will also add muscle to the middle order. The hosts will be counting on their spinners to wreak havoc against the West Indians who have never won a test match in Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle have scored triple hundreds in Sri Lanka, but this is a very different Caribbean side. This is the last series of head coach Micky Arthur at Sri Lanka. This is the West Indies’ second World Test Championship series in the new cycle. They had won one Test and lost one against Pakistan in August, giving them 12 points. For Sri Lanka, this is their first series in the new cycle.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-sl-vs-wi-live-cricket-scores-1st-test-day-1-west-indies-seek-to-break-a-jinx-in-sri-lanka/401890

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: