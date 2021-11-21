College Football Playoff Scenarios Open After Oregon Loses

Chaos fuels college football. It’s the engine that keeps the sport the crazy mess we all love so much.

Chaos is exhilarating in sports. Chaos is fun. Chaos is delicious.

Oregon brought chaos to downtown Ohio and college football throughout September, storming into the Horseshoe for a 35-28 upset for Ohio State. The Ducks were on the right end of the chaos.

There is also a bad ending, and they took that place Saturday night in Salt Lake City and lost to Utah, sparking a wave of chaos in the sport entering the final week of the regular season. Call it November madness!

The Utes, and their 38-7 win, opened the door of the College Football Playoff to many teams. Sure, Georgia seems like a lock and so is every Big Ten champion with one loss. But what about the other two spots? They suddenly seem up for grabs and maybe for the first time in the playoff era we can have a team with two losses in the last four of football.

Let’s take a look at the beneficiaries of the Oregon loss:

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder Albert Cesare/US TODAY NETWORK

An undefeated Cincinnati

Cincinnati didn’t need Oregon to lose to make the last four, but boy, it sure does smooth out the trail. After blowing out of SMU, the 11-0 Bearcats are on their way to an AAC title and an undefeated score. If that happens, not even this CFP selection committee can keep them out (or maybe they can? Who knows).

What’s left: in East Carolina; vs. Houston in the AAC championship game.

Argument for: The Bearcats have a case for the best win of the season, a 24-13 win at Notre Dame, and they’ve won all their other games.

Counter-argument: They have the worst schedule of all teams under consideration (it’s in the 100’s) and they’ve struggled with teams like Navy, Tulane and Tulsa.

One Loss Big 12 Champion Oklahoma State

Oh, did you think a loss in Iowa State ruined the Cowboys’ chances? Not this year! Oklahoma State finds itself with a real path to the playoff if it were to win. The Pokes have dominated lately, especially defensively. Even Gary Barta, chairman of the CFP committee, noticed that last week. They knocked their ticket to the Big 12 championship game with a 23-0 sloop from Texas Tech.

What’s left: vs Oklahoma; Big 12 championship game vs. Baylor/Oklahoma

Argument for: Oklahoma State has the best schedule of any team considered outside of Notre Dame, and the Pokes have been on a crusade lately, winning their last four games by at least 21 points.

Counter-argument: As a league, the Big 12 hasn’t been as strong this season, and the Cowboys (24-21 at 6-5 Iowa State) loss is arguably the worst of all the teams in the fray.

One Loss Big 12 Champion Oklahoma

You now see why Bedlam is so important this season. The winner in Stillwater will keep himself alive in the race for a CFP spot. The Game in Ann Arbor has been billed as a quasi-quarterfinal, but Bedlam is also an elimination game.

What’s left: in the state of Oklahoma; (potential) Big 12 Championship game vs. Oklahoma State.

Argument for: The Sooners, with a win at Oklahoma State, would qualify for the Big 12 title game, where they would have a chance to beat the Cowboys again. That would be two good wins in the space of a week.

Counter-argument: Oklahoma has failed miserably in the entire “game control” category this season as the Sooners have failed to control many games, including those against Tulane and Kansas.

Notre Dame with one loss

The Irish are back in the playoff talk, like it or not. Since the loss to Cincinnati, Notre Dame has been on a cruise, with Georgia Tech recently buried 55-0, for a sixth straight win.

What’s left: at Stanford.

Argument for: If it is possible for a loss to be ‘good’, the Irish have the best loss of all the top teams, and they have the best schedule of all the top 10 teams.

Counter-argument: They don’t play a championship game and miss a crucial 13th “data point” in what could be a very tight decision.

Irish TE Michael Mayer and QB Jack Coan Matt Cashore/US TODAY Sports

Two-loss Big Ten East runner-up

Listen, we know you don’t like this. But it’s possible that the first team with two losses in the CFP era could be one of the hated brands of Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama (see below). Imagine if the Wolverines or Buckeyes were in a tight game next weekend, maybe even an overtime game. A 10-2 Ohio State or 10-2 Michigan could have a real shot at taking the number 4 seed.

What’s left: Each other!

Argument for: The loser of The Game would have two of the “best” losses of any team this season (from Ohio State to Oregon and Michigan; Michigan to Michigan State and vs. Ohio State). And it would have come second in the second-best conference in college football this season. In this scenario, the loser of The Game would actually need the winner to settle business and win the Big Ten in Indianapolis the following week.

Counter-argument: They didn’t even make their own league game! And for the Wolverines, they could be tied at 10-2 Michigan State, a team they lost to.

(Does Michigan State have a shot at this place, too? Sure, maybe, but the committee has already made its feelings clear about Sparty, and Saturday’s Ohio State outburst didn’t help matters)

Two-Loss Alabama

I know. Roll your eyes, but this is a possibility. There should be other teams losing (like Cincinnati, Oklahoma or Oklahoma State and maybe Notre Dame). But what if the Crimson Tide played Georgia close in the SEC championship game? Some may see it as one of the most impressive displays of the season.

What’s left: at Auburn; vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game

Argument for: The Tide has one of the strongest programs in the country and plays at the best conference in the country.

Counter-argument: They have two defeats, did not win their conference and looked ho-hum against Arkansas and LSU.

