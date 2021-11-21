Sports
College Football Playoff Scenarios Open After Oregon Loses
Chaos fuels college football. It’s the engine that keeps the sport the crazy mess we all love so much.
Chaos is exhilarating in sports. Chaos is fun. Chaos is delicious.
Oregon brought chaos to downtown Ohio and college football throughout September, storming into the Horseshoe for a 35-28 upset for Ohio State. The Ducks were on the right end of the chaos.
There is also a bad ending, and they took that place Saturday night in Salt Lake City and lost to Utah, sparking a wave of chaos in the sport entering the final week of the regular season. Call it November madness!
The Utes, and their 38-7 win, opened the door of the College Football Playoff to many teams. Sure, Georgia seems like a lock and so is every Big Ten champion with one loss. But what about the other two spots? They suddenly seem up for grabs and maybe for the first time in the playoff era we can have a team with two losses in the last four of football.
Let’s take a look at the beneficiaries of the Oregon loss:
An undefeated Cincinnati
Cincinnati didn’t need Oregon to lose to make the last four, but boy, it sure does smooth out the trail. After blowing out of SMU, the 11-0 Bearcats are on their way to an AAC title and an undefeated score. If that happens, not even this CFP selection committee can keep them out (or maybe they can? Who knows).
What’s left: in East Carolina; vs. Houston in the AAC championship game.
Argument for: The Bearcats have a case for the best win of the season, a 24-13 win at Notre Dame, and they’ve won all their other games.
Counter-argument: They have the worst schedule of all teams under consideration (it’s in the 100’s) and they’ve struggled with teams like Navy, Tulane and Tulsa.
One Loss Big 12 Champion Oklahoma State
Oh, did you think a loss in Iowa State ruined the Cowboys’ chances? Not this year! Oklahoma State finds itself with a real path to the playoff if it were to win. The Pokes have dominated lately, especially defensively. Even Gary Barta, chairman of the CFP committee, noticed that last week. They knocked their ticket to the Big 12 championship game with a 23-0 sloop from Texas Tech.
What’s left: vs Oklahoma; Big 12 championship game vs. Baylor/Oklahoma
Argument for: Oklahoma State has the best schedule of any team considered outside of Notre Dame, and the Pokes have been on a crusade lately, winning their last four games by at least 21 points.
Counter-argument: As a league, the Big 12 hasn’t been as strong this season, and the Cowboys (24-21 at 6-5 Iowa State) loss is arguably the worst of all the teams in the fray.
One Loss Big 12 Champion Oklahoma
You now see why Bedlam is so important this season. The winner in Stillwater will keep himself alive in the race for a CFP spot. The Game in Ann Arbor has been billed as a quasi-quarterfinal, but Bedlam is also an elimination game.
What’s left: in the state of Oklahoma; (potential) Big 12 Championship game vs. Oklahoma State.
Argument for: The Sooners, with a win at Oklahoma State, would qualify for the Big 12 title game, where they would have a chance to beat the Cowboys again. That would be two good wins in the space of a week.
Counter-argument: Oklahoma has failed miserably in the entire “game control” category this season as the Sooners have failed to control many games, including those against Tulane and Kansas.
Notre Dame with one loss
The Irish are back in the playoff talk, like it or not. Since the loss to Cincinnati, Notre Dame has been on a cruise, with Georgia Tech recently buried 55-0, for a sixth straight win.
What’s left: at Stanford.
Argument for: If it is possible for a loss to be ‘good’, the Irish have the best loss of all the top teams, and they have the best schedule of all the top 10 teams.
Counter-argument: They don’t play a championship game and miss a crucial 13th “data point” in what could be a very tight decision.
Two-loss Big Ten East runner-up
Listen, we know you don’t like this. But it’s possible that the first team with two losses in the CFP era could be one of the hated brands of Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama (see below). Imagine if the Wolverines or Buckeyes were in a tight game next weekend, maybe even an overtime game. A 10-2 Ohio State or 10-2 Michigan could have a real shot at taking the number 4 seed.
What’s left: Each other!
Argument for: The loser of The Game would have two of the “best” losses of any team this season (from Ohio State to Oregon and Michigan; Michigan to Michigan State and vs. Ohio State). And it would have come second in the second-best conference in college football this season. In this scenario, the loser of The Game would actually need the winner to settle business and win the Big Ten in Indianapolis the following week.
Counter-argument: They didn’t even make their own league game! And for the Wolverines, they could be tied at 10-2 Michigan State, a team they lost to.
(Does Michigan State have a shot at this place, too? Sure, maybe, but the committee has already made its feelings clear about Sparty, and Saturday’s Ohio State outburst didn’t help matters)
Two-Loss Alabama
I know. Roll your eyes, but this is a possibility. There should be other teams losing (like Cincinnati, Oklahoma or Oklahoma State and maybe Notre Dame). But what if the Crimson Tide played Georgia close in the SEC championship game? Some may see it as one of the most impressive displays of the season.
What’s left: at Auburn; vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game
Argument for: The Tide has one of the strongest programs in the country and plays at the best conference in the country.
Counter-argument: They have two defeats, did not win their conference and looked ho-hum against Arkansas and LSU.
More College Football Coverage:
• Ohio State crushes MSU to enter Michigan Week
• Deion Sanders has restored JSU to a top level
• Even Mullen’s post-Mizzou Presser was a disaster
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/2021/11/21/cfp-scenarios-cincinnati-notre-dame-michigan-ohio-state
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]