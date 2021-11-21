Sports
Video, photos of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai posted online
Missing tennis star Peng Shuai made another public appearance at a youth tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng after she was killed. a senior leader had been accused of sexual assault.
The China Open post on Weibo’s social media service made no mention of Peng’s disappearance or her accusation. Peng stood next to a field, swinging and drawing large tennis balls for children.
The appearance followed an announcement by the editor of a party newspaper Saturday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China, that the three-time Olympian would soon “appear in public”.
VIEW | UN, White House Call on China for Proof of Peng’s Whereabouts:
The ruling party appears to be trying to allay the alarm over Peng without acknowledging her disappearance, after former Wimbledon and Paris Open champions this month accused Zhang Gaoli, a member of the party’s ruling Standing Committee until 2018, of coercing her to have sex.
Peng’s disappearance and the government’s silence in response to requests for information led to calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, a prestige event for the Communist Party. The women’s professional tour was in danger of taking events out of China unless the former No. 1 doubles player’s safety was assured.
Comments on Chinese social media on Sunday criticized the Women’s Tennis Association and others speaking out about Peng, while comments in Chinese on Twitter mocked the awkward release of photos and video.
“When will the WTA come out of China?” said a response to the Sina Weibo social media service, signed “Sleep Time.”
Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or cracking down on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.
Some resurface weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting they are being warned not to disclose their detention or the reason.
The editor of the Global Times party newspaper, Hu Xijin, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Peng “was staying freely in her own home” and “soon to appear in public and participate in some activities.”
The Anglophone Global Times, aimed at foreign readers, is known for its nationalistic tone. Hu uses his Twitter account to criticize foreign governments and point out social and economic problems abroad.
A comment on Twitter, signed by bobzhang999, said: “Hu Dog, with so many pictures, why don’t you let Peng Shuai talk?”
Another, Wizard signed, said, “Let Peng Shuai’s parents hold a press conference.”
Tennis stars and the WTA have been extremely vocal in demanding information about Peng. Other companies and sports groups are reluctant to confront Beijing for fear of losing access to the Chinese market or other retaliation.
The ruling party has not given any indication as to whether it is investigating Peng’s accusation against 75-year-old Gao, who left the Standing Committee in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life.
Even if Peng’s charges are upheld, people in China are often jailed or given other penalties for embarrassing the party by publishing abuse complaints rather than going through the secret, often unresponsive official system. .
The status of star athletes like Peng is especially sensitive. State media celebrate their victories as proof that the party makes China strong. But the party is vigilant to make sure they can’t use their fame and public appeal to tarnish its image.
‘This video alone is not enough,’ says WTA chairman
Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the WTA, expressed concern for Peng’s safety after Hu posted two videos on Saturday that appeared to show her in a restaurant.
“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is not enough,” said Simon. “Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”
The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympic Games and contributed to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship.
Emma Terho, the newly elected head of the IOC’s Athletes Commission charged with representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday “we support the quiet diplomacy” approach favored by the IOC.
Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributable to Peng, withdrawing its accusation against Zhang. Simon of the WTA questioned its legitimacy, while others said it only heightens their concerns for her safety.
