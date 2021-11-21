Sports
International officials, fearing the worst, push for evidence that China Tennis Star is safe
International officials and supporters continue to press desperately for evidence that ChinaPopular tennis superstar Peng Shuai is safe after she disappeared from view early this month when she accused a former member of the Chinese government of sexual assault.
The fear is that a high-profile sports star is being held against her will by the government for speaking out about an attack by a powerful man.
AN short video of a woman who appeared to be Peng who was released from China on Saturday was insufficient to allay the fear for her safety, said the head of the Womens Tennis Association. Chinese state media has since released a new series of short videos with Peng at a tennis event, but with equally little clarity about Pengs’ well-being.
It stays unclear if she is free and can make decisions and take action itself without coercion or outside interference, WTA chief executive Steve Simon said in a statement.
The United Nations on Friday called for proof of Pengs whereabouts, and the WTA threatens to cut ties with the nation.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the Biden administration is deeply concerned about Peng.
Serena Williams joined other international tennis stars on Thursday to stand up for her.
I hope she’s safe, Williams wrote on Twitter. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.
Peng accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex in his home, according to screenshots from a since-deleted Nov. 2 social media post. The post was removed by Chinese censors within 30 minutes of posting. Peng fell out of sight the same day.
The Chinese government has not even publicly acknowledged the allegations.
Earlier this week, the Chinese state broadcaster wrote released a very suspicious email, supposedly sent from Peng to Simon, who declined her accusations.
UN human rights spokesman Liz Throssell told reporters on Friday that the important to have proof of [Pengs] residence and well-being and we would push for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault.
WTA’s Simon told CNN on Thursday he is willing to give up hundreds of millions of dollars worth of business in China if Peng is not fully accounted for and her allegations are not investigated.
Women should be respected, not censored, he said.
The Chinese Tennis Association has urged WTA officials that Peng is unharmed, Simon said. But it was impossible to reach her, he noted.
Simon believes the email revealed on state television was fake. He called it a sort of staged statement and told CNN that he… had not received a reply from Peng after immediately writing back to the email address.
The e-mail only raises my concerns about her safety and whereaboutsSimon said in a statement. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her… we won’t feel comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her.
A journalist from the state broadcaster also shared on Friday pictures of Peng that she supposedly posted on social media, but that could not be confirmed immediately.
The scandal could have serious consequences for China, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. There was already talk of a boycott because of Human Rights Violations in China.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
