Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson inactive due to illness unrelated to COVID-19





CHICAGO — Lamar Jackson will be inactive for the Baltimore Ravens game with the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19. His absence is the biggest blow to an already scant offense. Jackson was considered “50-50” for the game after being added to the injury report on Saturday, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This came after Jackson said he felt “great” returning to full participation in Friday’s practice after missing two days. Tyler Huntley, who left Utah in 2020, will make his first NFL start. He has completed 14 of 29 regular season and playoff passes, throwing 114 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Jackson’s loss is the latest challenge to the NFL’s No. 2-ranked offense. Top-two running backs (JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards) and Pro Bowl left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) suffered season-end injuries, and top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was ruled out Saturday with a thigh injury. The Ravens organization has been hit this week with a disease that is not COVID-19. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and center Bradley Bozeman each missed one practice due to illness, but neither was listed on the injury report by the end of the week. Jackson was hit hardest by illness. When he arrived at Soldier Field, Jackson wore a mask and walked slowly to the locker room. One of the top NFL MVP candidates, Jackson was responsible for 82.8% of Baltimore’s 3,086 of 3,727 yards offense this season. He is ninth in the NFL in passing (2,447 yards) and seventh in rushing (639).

1 Related The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-3) can’t afford to slip to the Bears (3-6) as their schedule gets harder and harder. After playing Chicago, Baltimore will no longer play against a team with a losing record. This is the third time Jackson has missed a game in his four-year career. He was out of the 2019 season finale because Baltimore had already secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and he was kept out of the week 12 competition in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Jackson, whose number 8 jersey was retired last weekend in Louisville, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because he was ill. Three illnesses this year have resulted in him missing practice time. On Friday, Jackson said he thought he had a cold from the weather change. “Normally I don’t get really sick,” Jackson said after Friday’s practice. “I ate my Flintstone vitamins when I was a kid. My immune system should be good.” The Ravens are 1-1 when Jackson has missed a start, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and falling to Pittsburgh in 2020 after the team suffered one of the bigger COVID-19 outbreaks in the sport. Baltimore is coming off a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and scoring the fewest points with Jackson as starting quarterback.

