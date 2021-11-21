Cricket-Time is the right choice for Cummins to become Australia captain, says Warne | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Australia’s former leg spinner Shane Warne said the time is right for fast bowler Pat Cummins to succeed Tim Paine as captain of the test team and blood Josh Inglis as the sides next wicketkeeper. Paine resigned Friday after media revelations that he had been investigated and acquitted four years ago of sexually explicit text messages sent to a female ex-colleague. Vice captain Cummins, 28, has taken 164 wickets in 32 tests for Australia since his debut in 2011. The time has come for me to make Pat Cummins captain, something I thought before Friday’s events unfolded, Warne wrote in Australia’s The Daily Telegraph on Sunday. The poster boy, respected and loved the world over, Pat Cummins should now be captain, and Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play the part of Paines on the test team. Inglis gets my vote. He has silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he is a 360 degree player with the bat and came out of three first-class hundreds for Western Australia last season. He’s a great team man who I’ve seen first hand at the London Spirit this year. He’s 26. Get him in. Warne, who had previously criticized Paines’ captaincy, praised the 36-year-old leadership after being named captain in lieu of Steve Smith in the wake of South Africa’s 2018 ball-tamper scandal. It was sad to see what happened on so many levels last Friday and the circumstances under which Tim had to step down. I really feel for him, what he’s going through and what his family is going through, Warne added. I am not judging him on this incident. Just because Tim is in the public eye doesn’t mean he won’t make a mistake. Athletes are people, they have feelings. Let’s stop the judgment. It’s not up to us to do that. (Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Michael Perry)

