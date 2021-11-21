Sports
Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears at tournament amid global outcry
Beijing:
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared at a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos from the event, after international pressure increased for information about her well-being.
Peng can be seen in a navy blue sports jacket and white track pants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, according to photos published on the official Weibo account of the China Open – her first public appearance since her allegations of widespread sexual abuse were censored Chinese internet.
The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion hadn’t been seen publicly since he claimed earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, now in her 70s, “forced” her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship.
After a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters released a torrent of images claiming that Peng is all right.
In a video of the event, tweeted by Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, Peng stands in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced to a short round of applause.
A Global Times reporter tweeted another video of Peng signing autographs for children in what appears to be the same stadium before taking a picture with them.
Hu also posted two other videos on Saturday, the first in which Peng walks into a restaurant wearing a jacket, knit hat and face mask.
A visible sign reads Beijing Yibin Guesthouse, a famous restaurant a stone’s throw from Tiananmen Square, owned by the local government of Sichuan.
In the second, Peng is sitting at a table without a mask, chatting with people over a meal.
AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.
Hu tweeted in English that the second video shows: “Peng Shuai had dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot in Beijing on Saturday.”
The conversation was about “tennis matches”. A man sitting with Peng and two women said, “Tomorrow is November 20th”.
But one of the women quickly corrects him and says, “It’s the 21st,” implying that the video was shot on Saturday.
The chat seems staged. It was filmed in the evenings with a mobile phone. Peng seems relaxed in the images.
pengshuai@WTA@atptour@cilic_marin@DjokerNole@US open@Wimbledon@Andy Murraypic.twitter.com/e1e4lF2f41
(@li_ding1) Nov 20, 2021
‘inadequate’
Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.
They were quickly removed from the Twitter-esque Weibo platform, and concerns about her security have grown ever since.
Of the restaurant videos, Steve Simon, the boss of the Women’s Tennis Association, said he was pleased to see the footage, but “it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or coercion.” outside interference.”
“This video alone is not enough,” Simon said in a statement.
“I’ve been clear about what needs to be done and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”
The WTA has threatened to terminate lucrative contracts with China unless it gets word about Peng’s security.
Chinese state media journalists have released what they believe is proof that all is well.
First, the state-run CGTN last week tweeted a screenshot of what it believes was an email from Peng to the WTA stating that her allegations were untrue and that “everything is fine.”
But doubts were raised about the clumsy language and a cursor visible in the screenshot.
Then on Friday, photos of a smiling Peng appeared on the verified Twitter account @shen_shiwei, labeled as state-affiliated media by the social network.
The authenticity of the images could not be verified and the user did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.
These were followed by the videos posted on Saturday and Sunday.
The Chinese government has repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.
Discussion of Peng’s allegations has been blocked on China’s tightly controlled internet.
‘Independent, verifiable evidence’
A growing chorus of voices in the sports world and beyond wants to know where and how Peng is.
The White House has expressed “deep concern” about Peng, with President Joe Biden’s press secretary saying his administration wanted China to provide “independent, verifiable evidence” of her whereabouts.
The British Foreign Office also said it was “extremely concerned” and urged China to provide verifiable evidence.
The UN has pushed for a fully transparent investigation into Peng’s claims.
Some of the biggest names in tennis have spoken out on the case, including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.
Superstar Roger Federer also weighed in on Saturday, telling Sky News: “She’s one of our tennis champions, a former number one in the world. It’s obviously worrying. I hope she’s safe.”
Peng represented China at the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won gold for China at the 2010 Asian Games.
She is a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)
