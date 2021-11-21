Sports
Field hockey Emmaus closes Lower Dauphin centimeters offside for second title in a row
last season, the Emmaus hockey team recorded a 4-0 victory over Central Dauphin to win the state title.
On Saturday afternoon, the Green Hornets repeated themselves as PIAA Class 3A champions, but the win came in a more difficult way than in 2020.
In fact, Lower Dauphin was in the closing seconds of the third quarter inch from the equalizing goal for Emmaus sophomore goalkeeper Dear Emma hit the ball away from the cage for a crucial save.
The Green Hornets battled the District 3 champions for a 1-0 win over Whitehall High School for their 14th state title in the program’s history.
Originally I went over the target for the doll just to clear it and realized I wasn’t getting too much air on it, said Cari of the impressive save. So I just had to instinctively go back quickly and thank goodness it wasn’t in the target yet and we cleaned it up. I think our team did a good job of clearing that up.
It was only inches from that line, Cari added. So it was a little unnerving. I got a little tip about it and that was all we needed.
Caris’ acrobatic save came with 40 seconds left in the third quarter on a shot by Lower Dauphins Avery Pollock.
Junior forward Ava Zerfass scored on a rebound late in the second quarter for the only goal.
It was a great game, said Green Hornets coach Sue Butz-Stavin. It went to the wire. Every time Lower Dauphin got into our defensive circle, it was a threat. Cari got away with some nice saves today. I think every girl there played their part. We had ball contact. We played 15 minutes at a time. We knew it was going to be a disciplined game. We tried to keep possession, didn’t try to turn the ball around. They made it interesting sometimes. It was a good state championship game.
The sophomore goalkeeper also made stops on Brynn Shaffer with 11:15 a.m. to go in the fourth quarter and Pollock with 8:00 a.m. remaining in regulation.
Cari finished the game with five saves.
The game ended on a penalty corner for Lower Dauphin, but Cari and the defense were able to fend off one last threat from the Falcons.
I think defense wins championships, said Cari. I think we really got into that and having a state championship shutout is just something that most teams don’t get to see.
Cari said she got some advice about playing busy games from her father John, the Emmaus boys football coach.
He always reminds me that I’ve played so much and that I’ve done this before. It’s just another game. And we’ve come so far, we just have to finish it, said the goalkeeper of her father’s message.
The Green Hornets made three shots in the second quarter and the last one found the cage courtesy of Zefass with 1:43 left in the half.
When we got onto the field, we had great teamwork. We worked through the pockets and got onto the field, Zerfass said. Then we had a nice shot on target. And then Haley Kvacky had a really nice tip. The goalkeeper (Payton Killian) shot just wide and there was an open goal from the rebound.
Emmaus finished the season with a 28-0 ‘record’.
The Green Hornets bid farewell to seniors Alexis Kociban, Jenna Villeneuve, Kyleigh Faust, Emily Buss, Maddie Huffer, Tatyanna Lainez, Abigail ODonnell, Brooke Mancini and Morgan Suppes.
I like this senior class, Zefass said. It will be very sad to see them go. They are great leaders, each and every one of them. And they are all so supportive on and off the field. She would be sorely missed.
You hope the senior class is enriched with tradition and things keep moving in a positive way on the field, Butz-Stavin said. I think they did a great job. They moved the undergrads. We tried to keep all our traditions alive. And it’s up to every upper class to do that.
