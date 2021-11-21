Rahul Dravid is the best Indian cricket team – Sridharan Sriram | Indiacom | Rahul Dravid News





Former Indian cricketer and member of the Australian coaching staff, Sridharan Sriram, considers the appointment of Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian cricket team to be the best thing that has ever happened in Indian cricket, adding that the team will benefit greatly from his planning and preparations.Also Read – Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar join India team for Red Ball Series in South Africa Sriram, who had initially shared a dressing room with Dravid, also believed that the sooner Australian cricket gets out of the scandal, the better it will be for the players. It is noteworthy that Tim Paine stepped down as captain three weeks before the Ashes when the scandal became public. Also read – Bonnie, Tim Paine’s wife, frustrated when the sexting scandal went public “It (Dravid is appointed as coach) is only very good for Indian cricket. For the talent that India has, to have someone like Rahul who has experienced it, done it, who has had a hard time, he knows the value of the India cap, it will inspire the pride to play for India,” Sriram, a left-handed all-rounder who played eight ODIs, told cricketnext.com. Also Read – Pick Lengths Quickly and Confidence in Defense The Key: New Zealand Batter Ross Taylor Sriram, 45, who watched Australia win their first T20 World Cup in the UAE and beat New Zealand and witnessed the low point of Test skipper Paine in the wake of the scandal in just a few days, added that Dravid “really bleeds blue”. “He has known Rahul and will try to create a calm and stable atmosphere, instill good values ​​and pride to play for the Indian cap. He really bleeds blue. The way he represented the country, he will carry these values ​​into the He will do all the background work in terms of preparation, working very hard, just like the way he played the game,” added Sriram. Sriram, who currently works as a spin consultant for the Australian team, is looking to give their best in the Ashes after a successful T20 World Cup campaign. Sriram reiterated that everyone was aware of his role in the World Cup, which played a key role in Australia’s victory.

