Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai supposedly reappears

Peng Shuai at the 2020 Australian Open.

Peng Shuai appeared at the opening ceremony of the final of a teenage tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 21, 2021 According to the clip, Peng, a former number one tennis doubles player, was at the opening ceremony of the finals Sunday morning at a state-sponsored tennis open to teens. Peng hadn't been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she claimed in an emotional and poignant 1,600 words post on social media that the former Vice Prime Minister of China, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her. She claimed that Zhang forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. (The message was deleted within 30 minutes.) Pengs' disappearance from the public eye prompted many to demand proof of her well-being. if USA today Points out that, even if Pengs' allegation is upheld, people in China are often jailed or given other penalties for embarrassing the party by publishing abuse complaints rather than by the secretive, often unresponsive official system. Concerns grew last week after a suspicious email was written in her voice, claiming she was not missing or in danger. President and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, Steve Simon, said the final images were insufficient to allay the organisation's concerns. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference. The organization has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China without reliable evidence that Peng is safe. Others are also pressuring China to get answers. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US wanted China to do that provide independent, verifiable evidence of Pengs' whereabouts. The United Nations also has requested a fully transparent investigation in Peng's claims against Zhang.

