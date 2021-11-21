Sandwich hockey team knocked out by Watertown in state title game

HANOVER It was very fitting that, after dominating corner shots throughout the game, the Watertown hockey team should score the winning goal from a corner; it’s the 27th of the match.

Junior co-captain Lizzie Loftus fired a shot that missed Sandwich goalkeeper Sarah Curry with 2:50 to go in the second sudden win streak to give the Rangers a 1-0 win and the MIAA State Division 3 title at Harry Gerrish Memorial Field in Hanover on Saturday .

For perennial champion Watertown, it was the 19th state crown in its long and storied history.

Loftus collected a feed from Rachel Egan from the corner, as both teams played seven-on-seven, and fired a shot that went off the left post into the cage.

We hadn’t been very successful at corners during the game, so we tried to move the ball well and get the shot off, Loftus said. I saw that no one was there and the keeper was hindered a bit, and that was my chance.

Curry, Sandwich’s standout goalkeeper who had only allowed three other goals all season, made the first save to give Loftus a second chance. She didn’t miss it.

It was an incredible shot. It’s a tough shot for anyone to save, Curry said. (Loftus) had plenty of time to get it off. I may have just kicked it out and she made another attempt to save.

Both teams battled through four scoreless regulation spells and were late in the second seven-on-seven overtime session in front of goal.

If the second extra period had ended in a deadlock, the game would have been decided by strokes, but Loftus made sure it didn’t come down to that.

Watertown held the offensive in the Sandwich end for most of the game, but the Blue Knights defense was always there to frustrate the Raiders.

Eighth-grader Khloe Schultz, sophomore Julia Giampietro, junior Hailey Lemire and seniors Lily Moore and co-captain Emma Dintino formed an impenetrable wall for Curry, negating the many corner strikes for the Watertown front line.

My defense was incredible and I can’t thank them enough for how great they were, said Curry.

Many of the shots didn’t reach Curry as quick co-captain Lily Tobin played an inspiring two-way game, busting out Raider scoring opportunities while creating the Blue Knight upfield rushes.

Sandwich made it interesting for us there, give them credit, said legendary Watertown coach Eileen Donahue, who has led the program for each of its 19 state titles.

When the Blue Knights did have scoring opportunities, they were set up by senior Paige Hawkins and Tobin, who were huge from their front seats.

Haley McLaughlin, Quinn Jordan and Emily Souke were also each up for scoring opportunities.

However, the Watertown defense was just as stingy with Aislin Devaney and Iris Egan preventing the Blue Knights from creating many scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, Molly Driscoll, senior Molly Driscoll of Watertown, who displayed amazing stick-handling skills, her sister Maggie, as well as Ellie Monahan and Loftus, continued to pressure Curry into the target cage.

I always feel like I play pretty well under pressure, said Curry.

As No. 1 in Division 3, Sandwich finished 18-2-2, while second-seeded Watertown finished an undefeated season 22-0.

Sandwich hoped to capture his second hockey championship, with the first in 1987 when the Blue Knights represented the Western Mass. Warren’s Quaboag Regional.

Two years later, Sandwich returned to the state finals, but lost 5-0 to Watertown. At the time, it was the third title for the Raiders

I’m just so happy for them, said Donahue, whose Raiders won its first state title since 2017. It’s the first time ever, for any of them, none of the girls have played in a state championship before.

Watertown is the all-time leader in field hockey state championships with 19, including a state record of nine straight from 2009-17.

In October, Donahue took her 700th career win. In 36 seasons with Watertown, she has a stunning record of 711 wins, only 34 losses and 36 draws. She is one of only seven coaches in the entire country to have eclipsed 700 wins, and the only one from Massachusetts.

In addition to 19 state titles, Watertown has also captured 26 North Sectional crowns and 32 Middlesex League titles.

Seniors Curry, Dintino, Tobin, Moore, Hawkins and McLaughlin played their final game for the Blue Knights.

I had a lot of fun, probably the most fun I’ve had in a field hockey game in a while, and I know it’s not easy to say that after a loss, Curry said. I’m just sad that I can’t play with my teammates anymore.

