National Table Tennis Training Video Exposed! Fan Zhendong has a peculiar walking posture, Sun Yingsha tenses her shoulder, Liu Guoliang shows up

There are still two or three days before the Houston World Table Tennis Championships start. Aside from jet lag, the national table tennis players residing in Houston train.

Although the players have had a long training and are very skilled, they can’t slack for a moment. As the saying goes, you’ll know if you don’t practice for a day, your opponent will know if you don’t practice for three days, and the crowd will know if you don’t practice for a week.

A reporter out front recorded a video of the players’ training. In the training hall, the players first perform basic physical exercises. The male players run around the table tennis table in the arena.

What’s interesting is that the other team members are drawing circles synchronously with their hands, but Fan Zhendong is drawing circles synchronously. Xiaopang jogged and wiped with both hands at the same time. The attitude was a bit strange which was really funny. I don’t know if he feels it himself.

When turning and running, the other team members turned around very flexibly. When Xiaopang turned around, it was a little slow, and it seemed difficult to turn around. Sometimes he didn’t want to run, so he walked. We’re not the little black fat guy, he really is, but it’s pretty interesting. Guoping has a fat man who does not understand the ball, and there is another fat man who is the number one in the world. He is very bright. Both are great.

Sun Yingsha ran for a while and took the initiative to find a rehabilitation doctor. She put her hand on the other’s right shoulder and told him her shoulder was a little sore. Maybe it was because of a strained shoulder during training.

At this World Table Tennis Championships, Sun Yingsha is involved in three events. Just a few days after leaving the match, Sun Yingsha was injured. This is no small matter. The rehabilitation therapist was also in a hurry and rushed to give Sun Yingsha a massage. The rehabilitation therapist communicated with Sun Yingsha while he was massaging. Judging by Sun Yingsha’s expression, it shouldn’t be a big problem. You can get better by stretching your arms. Sun Yingsha plays three sports and sometimes has to play four games a day. She shouldn’t have anything to do.

On the other hand, Chen Meng and Qian Tianyi surrounded the table tennis table for pre-training warm-up exercises. When they both saw the rehabilitation therapist give Sun Yingsha a massage, they probably knew that Sun Yingsha’s shoulders were uncomfortable, and they felt a little anxious and looked at Sasha uncomfortably. Women’s table tennis coach Ma Lin looked down and thought deeply. Although Sun Yingsha is young, she is already the protagonist in women’s table tennis. Nobody wants anything to happen to her.

He Zhuojia and Wang Yidi played against each other. The two grin and seem to be in a good mood. As a follower of Mima Ito, He Zhuojia has a very high level. She now mainly acts as a sparring partner. I hope that her skills can improve a bit and that in the future she will be the protagonist and personally participate in some world competitions.

Sun Yingsha and her teammates practice golf. The teammates picked up and Sun Yingsha pressed. Later, the ball got higher and higher, and Sun Yingsha, who was not tall, had to jump up and press the ball. The two often played back and forth with high quality balls. The coach Li Xuan standing next to him couldn’t help but exclaim: This ball is spinning a lot, and then. Unexpectedly, coach Li Xuan had just finished complimenting. The player returned a too high ball. Sun Yingsha felt she couldn’t jump that high, so she caught the ball with her hand. Live, and then smiled embarrassed.

Coach Xiao Zhan personally handed Wang Manyu the ball. Chen Meng was also brought by Ma Lin herself. Yang Guangdi didn’t come to Houston, so I don’t know who will bring Sun Yingsha. It is not good for Sun Yingsha to always be in a “free range” state.

Table Tennis Association chairman Liu Guoliang also came to the arena to discuss the players’ situation with coach Li Yan. Although Liu Guolianggui is the chairman of the Table Tennis Association, he has never been an arrogant person, nor has he stood at the top of the temple, but has worked with coaches and team members for a long time. With such a responsible chairman of the Table Tennis Association, how can the National Table Tennis not achieve good results.

In this table tennis world championship, which is among the top 8 men’s singles, Fan Zhendong, Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun are the national table tennis players. The top 8 in women’s singles include Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi. Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan are among the top 4 in men’s doubles. Guoping has no top 4 places in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Defending champion Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu are only 11th seeded in women’s doubles. However, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng, Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan are all number 1 seeds.

A raffle will be held on November 22, Beijing time at 01:00. I hope the national table tennis players get a good lottery.

Although Ma Long, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen and other three experienced players did not participate in the World Table Tennis Championships, the young players of the national table tennis still have high competitiveness. Do you think the national table tennis can win the five championships?