Sports
ASU Football: Discipline Problems, Offensive Stagnation Plague Sun Devils in Loss to Oregon State
When the pre-game injury lists came out, any sense that ASU had an edge in its second straight Pacific Northwest road test faded.
They were slight favorites in Vegas, narrowly ahead in the win column, but Arizona State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) fell short in every facet in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State (7-4 , 5-3) in Corvallis on Saturday night.
Defensively, the Markham brothers came back from suspension, but captain and linebacker Darien Butler didn’t make the trip after being dubious at the end of the week. Defending lineman Shannon Foreman missed his second game in a row, while his counterpart DJ Davidson woke up early but returned. Evan Fields was also out with an injury.
Regardless, a conference-leading defense was severely crippled after a quarter of play, and Oregon State had little trouble taking advantage.
BJ Baylor was as good as advertised. He ran more than seven yards per carry for a total of 150 yards. Beaver’s offensive front controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night, wielding the Sun Devils’ rotating cast of defensive linemen.
The Sun Devils were allowed third in the conference in rushing defense at 126.6 yards per game on the ground in this game. The Beavers rushed for 235 yards.
The positives on defense were minimal, but linebackers Kyle Soelle, Eric Gentry and Merlin Robertson played hard without Butler, combining 31 tackles.
Though he never found the end zone, Baylor’s 86 early yards set up three Beaver scores in the first half: a field goal, a 10-yard Chance Nolan touchdown pass, and a one-yard touchdown rush from Nolan. OSU took a 17-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Sun Devils went into halftime scoreless, but the special teams unit had several points in the first half. Christian Zendejas, who made a 26-yarder in the first drive after halftime, cut a 32-yard attempt in the first quarter. Logan Tyler, the left-footed long-range kicker, later missed badly on an attempt from 49 yards.
This week, Rachaad White was not enough to prop up the attack. White played well, especially as a pass catcher, netting six receptions for 86 yards, leading the team. However, one-dimensional teams don’t beat good soccer teams. This year that includes Oregon State.
There is no consistency in our offense at the moment, said coach Herm Edwards. That’s what you need, consistency.
Jayden Daniels continues to operate at a low level, failing the eye test, nor the first look at the stats. Daniel’s first delivery, and second play of scrimmage, was an interception. For the third time this season, he failed to find the end zone and in 2021, for the sixth time, he failed to register a passing touchdown.
Daniels finished the game with 166 yards in the air, 16-27, and one interception. His deep throws were uncompetitive, depriving Elijah Badger and Bryan Thompson a chance to play on their pair of sideline shots.
We have to move the ball, Edwards said. College football allows you to move the ball, you have to move the ball. We have to be better than that.
ASU also missed both top tight ends in Curtis Hodges and Jalin Conyers, who were involved in a car accident after practice on Thursday afternoon.
Obviously we were behind two really good players, said offensive coordinator Zak Hill. But last year we were in the same situation with Oregon State… we want all our depth people ready to go. At the end of the day you have the staff you have and you have to move on from that.
Sun Devil’s lone touchdown was a gift, a three-foot rush from Deamonte Trayanum set up two plays earlier by a muffled click on a punt by Oregon State deep in its own territory.
ASU’s lone touchdown drive was four yards out of two plays.
Penalties were crippling as usual, with ASU surrendering 64 yards on 10 penalties, including seven false starts. Utah was penalized three times for a total of 40 yards.
When you looked at Washington last week, they did the same with the squad, Edwards said. It wasn’t really a factor. Suddenly we come here and it becomes a factor. We’ve practiced against it, talked about it, they know it, and for some reason they’ve… [found] a way to move [early].
Edwards refers to the slight shift in the line of defense that both Washington State and Oregon used to attack ASU.
Just like last week, the Sun Devils held on in a tough test on the road. Leading 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Beaver gadget back Jack Colletto broke a 47-yard touchdown run at fourth-and-2, a dagger in the hearts of the Sun Devils.
With Utah’s 38-7 blowout win over Oregon, the Sun Devils cleverly shot the Pac-12 South title now. Herm Edwardss hopes for a 10-win season have now been ruined for 2021, but there is a chance for a strong finish with the annual Territorial Cup and a post-season bowling match.
Sources
2/ https://www.houseofsparky.com/2021/11/21/22794239/asu-football-discipline-problems-offensive-stagnation-plague-sun-devils-in-loss-to-oregon-state
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]