ASU Football: Discipline Problems, Offensive Stagnation Plague Sun Devils in Loss to Oregon State

When the pre-game injury lists came out, any sense that ASU had an edge in its second straight Pacific Northwest road test faded.

They were slight favorites in Vegas, narrowly ahead in the win column, but Arizona State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) fell short in every facet in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State (7-4 , 5-3) in Corvallis on Saturday night.

Defensively, the Markham brothers came back from suspension, but captain and linebacker Darien Butler didn’t make the trip after being dubious at the end of the week. Defending lineman Shannon Foreman missed his second game in a row, while his counterpart DJ Davidson woke up early but returned. Evan Fields was also out with an injury.

Regardless, a conference-leading defense was severely crippled after a quarter of play, and Oregon State had little trouble taking advantage.

BJ Baylor was as good as advertised. He ran more than seven yards per carry for a total of 150 yards. Beaver’s offensive front controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night, wielding the Sun Devils’ rotating cast of defensive linemen.

The Sun Devils were allowed third in the conference in rushing defense at 126.6 yards per game on the ground in this game. The Beavers rushed for 235 yards.

The positives on defense were minimal, but linebackers Kyle Soelle, Eric Gentry and Merlin Robertson played hard without Butler, combining 31 tackles.

Though he never found the end zone, Baylor’s 86 early yards set up three Beaver scores in the first half: a field goal, a 10-yard Chance Nolan touchdown pass, and a one-yard touchdown rush from Nolan. OSU took a 17-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Sun Devils went into halftime scoreless, but the special teams unit had several points in the first half. Christian Zendejas, who made a 26-yarder in the first drive after halftime, cut a 32-yard attempt in the first quarter. Logan Tyler, the left-footed long-range kicker, later missed badly on an attempt from 49 yards.

This week, Rachaad White was not enough to prop up the attack. White played well, especially as a pass catcher, netting six receptions for 86 yards, leading the team. However, one-dimensional teams don’t beat good soccer teams. This year that includes Oregon State.

There is no consistency in our offense at the moment, said coach Herm Edwards. That’s what you need, consistency.

Jayden Daniels continues to operate at a low level, failing the eye test, nor the first look at the stats. Daniel’s first delivery, and second play of scrimmage, was an interception. For the third time this season, he failed to find the end zone and in 2021, for the sixth time, he failed to register a passing touchdown.

Daniels finished the game with 166 yards in the air, 16-27, and one interception. His deep throws were uncompetitive, depriving Elijah Badger and Bryan Thompson a chance to play on their pair of sideline shots.

We have to move the ball, Edwards said. College football allows you to move the ball, you have to move the ball. We have to be better than that.

ASU also missed both top tight ends in Curtis Hodges and Jalin Conyers, who were involved in a car accident after practice on Thursday afternoon.

Obviously we were behind two really good players, said offensive coordinator Zak Hill. But last year we were in the same situation with Oregon State… we want all our depth people ready to go. At the end of the day you have the staff you have and you have to move on from that.

Sun Devil’s lone touchdown was a gift, a three-foot rush from Deamonte Trayanum set up two plays earlier by a muffled click on a punt by Oregon State deep in its own territory.

ASU’s lone touchdown drive was four yards out of two plays.

Penalties were crippling as usual, with ASU surrendering 64 yards on 10 penalties, including seven false starts. Utah was penalized three times for a total of 40 yards.

When you looked at Washington last week, they did the same with the squad, Edwards said. It wasn’t really a factor. Suddenly we come here and it becomes a factor. We’ve practiced against it, talked about it, they know it, and for some reason they’ve… [found] a way to move [early].

Edwards refers to the slight shift in the line of defense that both Washington State and Oregon used to attack ASU.

Just like last week, the Sun Devils held on in a tough test on the road. Leading 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Beaver gadget back Jack Colletto broke a 47-yard touchdown run at fourth-and-2, a dagger in the hearts of the Sun Devils.

With Utah’s 38-7 blowout win over Oregon, the Sun Devils cleverly shot the Pac-12 South title now. Herm Edwardss hopes for a 10-win season have now been ruined for 2021, but there is a chance for a strong finish with the annual Territorial Cup and a post-season bowling match.