Sports
Videos can’t allay international fears about the Chinese tennis star’s safety.
Images that would show Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai during a tennis tournament on Sunday did little to quell international outrage about her whereabouts and safety after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. Official photos published by the tournament hosted by China Open show Peng among the tournament guests. The social media post made no mention of questions surrounding Peng, who had not been seen publicly since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Pengs’ name immediately disappeared from Chinese social media after his accusation, prompting many tennis officials and star players asking for answers about the whereabouts of the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion.
The photos and videos of Peng released Sunday are not enough to allay concerns about the tennis stars’ safety, a spokesperson for the Womens Tennis Association said. The International Tennis Federation has also said it will continue to push for more concrete responses to Peng. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of Peng Shuais, said ITF chairman Dave Haggerty. The videos of her this weekend seem to be a positive step, but we will continue to seek direct involvement and confirmation from Peng Shuai herself that she is safe and sound.
The photos, as well as the video published by a state media journalist on Twitter, allege that show Peng at the opening ceremony of the tournament on Sunday morning. Another video claims Peng . to show signing giant tennis balls held by children and waving. The videos were released hours after the state media journalist published them two other clips claiming to show that Peng is having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. But the pompous conversation in one of the videos suggesting the interaction was staged, as well as the inability to independently verify where the footage was shot raised more questions about her whereabouts.
The WTA has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China if there is no proof of Pengs’ safety. Questions about her whereabouts have led some to call for a boycott of the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing in February. International governments are also putting pressure on China to get answers. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Washington wanted China to provide independent, verifiable evidence of Pengs’ whereabouts. The British Foreign Office said it was… extremely worried and urged China to provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts. Several tennis stars, including Serena Williams andNaomi Osaka, have also expressed concern about Peng via social media.
Sources
2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/11/peng-shuai-videos-china-fears-tennis-star-safety.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]