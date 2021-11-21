Table tennis: Flix Lebrun offers himself the most beautiful “perf” of his career by beating the 26th world Novo Mesto





Flix, the youngest of Stphane Lebrun’s “prodigies”, delivered a real feat during a mini tour in Slovenia, beating 15-year-old Tawanese quadragnaire Chuang Chih-Yuan (26th world). Alexis shone in the Critrium fdral Nationale 1 Thorign-Fouillard.

It is not necessary to sit down at the table in front of a Lebrun, Flix (15 years) or his vintage, Alexis (18 years) to prove that it is difficult to follow their rhythm or rather their different plans in France, on the old continent or world. While the two brothers leave for Paris next Wednesday to take Insep a preparation course for the World Junior Championships for the duo and the World Championships for cadets in singles (singles, men’s doubles, per team) for Flix, it was Alexis who was therefore the very last to shine through climb to the top step of the podium during the second round of the Federal Critrium, which Thorign-Fouillard fought for. In Ille-et-Vilaine he achieved a clear round by beating round Alcayde (n° 183) 4-1, Petiot (n° 62) 4-1, Mazaud (n° 171) by forfeit, Brossier (n° 45 ) 4-0 in the round of 16, Hachard (No. 26) 4-0 in the Quarter-finals, Bourrassaud (No. 95) 4-1 in the semi-finals and finally Ouaiche (No. 29) 4-2 (6- 11 11-7 5-11 11-2 11-4 11-4) in the final. This brilliant clear round was accompanied by four wins at the expense of players who were better placed than him. A nice confirmation of his recent title of champion of France juniors Montivilliers against … his brother! A XXXL “perf” for Flix Alexis must have been inspired by the feat Flix had achieved a few days earlier on the occasion of Novo Mesto’s WTT entrant (who assimilated a Masters 250 tennis as the Open Sud de France Montpellier). During the first leg of this mini-tour in Slovenia, Lasko, the champion of France cadets (Nmes) – three-time European champion of cadets in men’s singles, doubles, by teams (Varazdin, Croatia) – vice champion of France juniors (Montivilliers ) lost in the third qualifying round against a Spaniard 220th in the world, with 1 set 0 and 10-8 in the second set. But it was only partially postponed … In the crowd, he was enchanted by Novo Mesto. Oh, under the thumb of his trainer Nathanal Molin (back to Montpellier at the Ple, more precisely in charge of Flix and Alexis), he achieved the most beautiful “perf” of his very young career. After a good negotiation about the qualifying table, three victories over Kazakh Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-2, the young (17 years old) Japanese Bayard-Argentan Hiroto Shinozuka (27th in the U19 world ranking) 3-0 and the Singaporean Chew Zhe Yu ( 178th world ) 3-0 (11-4 11-9 11-4) while he was “only” 1068th in the world, the hopeful Montpellier had thus managed to reach a table for the very first time in his life. only the age of 15 years. The achievement, already historic, did not necessarily allow for thinking about the future. Because the table would lead him straight ahead for the Tawanese Chuang Chih-Yuan (26th world). “On paper, it seems totally unthinkable to hope to beat him because he had a great resume,” Flix admits. In this case, a 3rd world ranking in December 2003, a title of world champion in Paris men’s doubles in 2013 with Chen Chien-An or a quarterfinal at the J.0 in Athens 2004 and Stockholm titles (2002) and the Chilean Open (2011). “There was a bit of stress, I wasn’t sure what to expect, even though I had seen him and his playing style would suit me …” continues the interested. Impression reinforced … table with this success (3-1, 11-5 11-8 8-11 17-15). “I’m thankful for this match, it’s still out of the racket!!! I was just super happy because it was the best performance of my life, even though I was also excellent in terms of game level against Shinozuka. This success doesn’t mean I sitting at this level of classification, I had to get about 200 places” analyzes Flix who fell in the next round, in the 8th final against the Sudois Kristian Karlsson (29th worldwide) 7-11 3-11 8 -11. Not enough to turn Flix’s head back to see his MTT friends the day after his return to the Achille room and then resume his way to Seconde classes on Monday at the Lyce Franoise Combes Montpellier, where he benefits from improved schedules and of course the relay that his sports calendar, “I’d rather ping than go to school” (smile) makes him miss regularly. This will be the case again this Wednesday. Fresh recipient of a wildcard (invitation) to the next French senior championships (December 17-20 Cesson-Svign near Rennes), Flix, who is already between the 15th and 25th French ranking (at the global level, the new formula makes the hierarchy that their level barely revealed) will aim for a Top 16 “or even a little better”, appetite comes with food and the Lebruns are hungry…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2021/11/21/tennis-de-table-felix-lebrun-soffre-la-plus-belle-perf-de-sa-carriere-en-battant-le-26e-mondial-a-novo-mesto-9941250.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos