Sports
Syracuse Orange football: Mr. Babers I don’t feel so good
To be honest, I fooled myself into thinking that the Syracuse Orange football team could make something interesting happen early against the NC State Wolfpack. Not because they looked good, because they certainly didn’t. But because stupid things seemed to be happening and that felt like a recipe for success.
Sure, the second quarter happened, all the stupid stuff started to happen to us, and that was that. 7-0 was 28-7 in a matter of six minutes of playing time, and as usual under Dino Babers, Syracuse just kind of picked it up from there apart from a field goal in the second half and a drop-time TD run from Garrett Shrader.
Another great opportunity for a bowling trip. Another big L for Orange.
So now Cuse is 5-6 on the year with two direct losses and one of the top scoring fouls in the country heading to the Dome next week. We want to have confidence that this team can get something out of this. But there’s compelling evidence that they won’t:
- Pitt posted 48 on Virginia on Saturday
- Syracuse has allowed 35 points or more in three of the last four games
- The Orange has scored only 41 points in the past three games
- Opponents have clearly come up with something with this team on both sides of the ball
- Most importantly, this coaching staff has no idea what to do about it or at least unable to do anything to stop the bleeding here
The cracks were clearly against Virginia Tech, but you will win a comeback and try not to rain on the parade. And the following week, a win over BC really started to show what was wrong on both sides. But with BC two QBs behind and Sean Tucker roughly running over the Eagles defense, you win and may be ignoring the fact that the only good stuff was limited to three plays (damn, I even begged us to do that).
But in hindsight, the last two or three games have really exposed some issues.
Shraders just 23 of 52 for 174 yards going back to the start of the Boston College game. We lost Chris Elmore for the season, and the same goes for Carlos Vettorello. Shraders don’t run as effectively, and you can blame some of that for the above injuries. But some issues are simply a matter of talent level. This team just can’t get past football.
Despite this, they spent most of the first quarter throwing the ball vs. NC state. Tucker only got 13 passes in the entire game, but still managed to get over 100 yards. What these most recent games have proven was completely predictable. While Sterlin Gilbert was credited at one point for building a game plan around Shraders’ strengths, that honeymoon is over. With Shrader struggling, he has no answers and actively avoids passing the ball to the best player on the field. That alone is reason for his impeachment. There’s no game plan outside of Shraders’ improv, when he can, as was apparent over a month ago, but the defenses have only recently been tweaked.
Injuries have also taken their toll on the defense. But this team tends to give up big matches and its security measures are exploited in one-on-one matchups. Violations have also become wise in this and are willing to take risks against them, as the secondary atypically does not generate sales this year. Orange only has six takeaways throughout the season. The aggressive play of the front six has made up for it for much of the year, just not in recent games.
So what now? Frankly, this looks like a team that is cornered at the moment. I’d love to be wrong, but a miracle aside, there’s no secret sauce with a week to go that suddenly seals the cracks we’ve seen grow. And with casual mistakes like underutilizing Tucker and forcing the offense to depend on Shrader, on top of the casual injuries, this staff seems incapable of making the turnaround it takes to take victory No. 6.
There will be plenty of discussion if and when the Orange limps to a 5-7 next week. But for now, try to exhibit some hope, even if we were pretty sure how this story ends. It’s just hard to avoid that sinking feeling that this season ends badly at this point. After all, we’ve been in this situation before.
