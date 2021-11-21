Nuts & Bolts: Lightning Hosts Wild at Hockey Fights Cancer Night





After falling 5-3 from the Devils on Saturday, the Lightning will return to action on Sunday when they host the Wild in the bottom half of the back-to-back. When: Sunday 21 November – 17.00 hrs

True: Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida

TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings)

Radio Coverage: 970 WFLA AM, Lightning Power Play

Where to stream: Bally Sports App, ESPN+

Projected setup

Forward

Ondrej Palat – brayden point – Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn – Steven Stamkos – Mathieu Joseph

Pat Maroon – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk – Ross Colton – Taylor Raddysh defenders

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh – Mikhail Sergachevi

Fredrik Claesson – Zach Bogosian goalkeepers

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott Sunday matchup

The Lightning and the Wild will play their first of two encounters this season and the only encounter at AMALIE Arena… Tampa Bay and Minnesota will play for the first time since January 16, 2020, a 3-2 Wild win at Xcel Energy center where Nikita Kucherov scored both goals for the Lightning…The Bolts are 0-3-1 in their last four games against the Wild…The Lightning have dropped at home from the Wild twice in a row…Tampa Bay is 5-2 – 0 vs. Minnesota in AMALIE Arena since the start of the 2013-14 season…The Lightning are 9-15-3 with one all-time draw vs. Minnesota, their 0.393 point percentage against the Wild their third lowest of any NHL team (lowest: .387 – BOS; 2nd lowest: .389 – STL)…Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (3-5–8 points in 20 career GP vs. MIN) has more assists and points against Minnesota than he does against every NHL team…Mikhail Sergachev has points in two consecutive games against Minnesota entering today’s game (1-1–2 points). Sunday’s storylines

The Lightning complete their second of 12 back-to-back sets tonight… Tampa Bay is 1-0-0 in the first half of a back-to-back so far this season… The Lightning are 7-1 -2 in their last 10 games… The Bolts are 4-1-2 in their last seven home games… Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in seven of its last nine games and three consecutive home games. ..Since October 28, the Bolts have a 25.9% power play percentage, the sixth-best in the NHL over that period…The Lightning are 1-0-1 against Central Division opponents this season … eight total goals in the first periods, the second fewest in the NHL (fewest: CGY – 7). injuries

2020-21 Reg. Season Man Games Lost: 53

current injuries

Erik Cernak (Upper body injury November 9; week-to-week) 4 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lower body injury; Successfully underwent procedure October 26; Out 8-10 weeks) 13 Games

Gemel Smith (Lower body injury September 28; out indefinitely) 16 Games Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Lightning will host the team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Moffitt Cancer Center, on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Wild. Each year, Hockey Fights Cancer Night takes the time to honor, recognize and recognize all those who fight against this terrible disease, as well as the families, doctors and caregivers who continue the fight every day. click here for more details. Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hockey Fighting Cancer Jerseys

Check out the full HFC collection in store at AMALIE Arena or TampaBaySports.com. The road ahead of us

Sunday November 21 vs. Minnesota Wild

Tuesday, November 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Friday November 26 vs. Seattle Kraken

