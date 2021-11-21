Chicago Bears lose 16-13 to Baltimore Ravens, drop to 3-7





But the Ravens answered with a 5-play, 72-yard drive, capped by Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard TD run with :22 left, giving Baltimore a 16-13 victory. It was the first and only touchdown the Bears allowed on Sunday. The Ravens were quarterbacked by Tyler Huntley, a sophomore pro who made his first NFL start in place of Lamar Jackson. Jackson was eliminated from the game due to an illness that he had been suffering from all week. The late developments on Sunday were similar to what happened in the Bears’ 29-27 loss to the Steelers two weeks ago. On Sunday, the Bears fell to 3-7 with their fifth loss in a row. This is what happened in the game: The Ravens led 6-0 at halftime on two Justin Tucker field goals late in half. His first kick came with 2:11 remaining to finish a 10-play, 49-yard drive that was highlighted by Huntley’s 19-yard scramble on third-and-10. After a Bears punt, Huntley designed an 11-play, 55-yard drive that resulted in Tucker’s 27-yard field goal with :02 left in the first half. The Bears defense did well in the first half. On each of the Ravens’ first two possessions, Robert Quinn scored Huntley’s sacks in third that led to punts. Quinn also caused a fumble on the second sack, but the ball rolled out of bounds. The Bears’ best chance to score in the first half came on their first possession, but Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left. It was his second consecutive miss after setting a franchise record 40 straight field goals. The Bears were eliminated in the first half for the first time this season, generating only 126 yards and six first downs in total. Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 57 yards and lost a fumble when fired by outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. David Montgomery rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. For the Ravens, Huntley completed 16 of 21 passes for 122 yards in the first half, with tight end Mark Andrews catching six passes for 57 yards. At the Bears’ first possession in the second half, Fields injured his ribs on a 6-yard run and left the game. Dalton replaced him to start the next drive and quickly produced the go-ahead touchdown. The Bears turned the ball on downs on their own 49 early in the fourth quarter when Montgomery was stopped without a win on the fourth and 1 after taking a direct shotgun from the Wildcat formation. The Ravens advanced to the Bears’ 22, but Tashaun Gipson Sr. followed with an impressive dive interception at the 14, plucking the ball from Andrews’ chest as they both lay on the ground. But the Bears charge went three-and-out, and the Ravens took over at the Chicago 45 after Pat O’Donnell’s punt deflected and rolled dead after 28 yards. The Ravens marched to the Bears’ 28 and Tucker scored a 46-yard field goal, giving Baltimore a 9-7 lead at 3:41.

