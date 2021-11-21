Liam Livingstone wants chance to play test cricket with England

Liam Livingstone believes his emergence as one of the most feared whiteball players in the world may have cost him a dream to call Ashes but still feels he could be a force in Test cricket if England take a point.

In the past year, Livingstone’s career has reached new heights, becoming the six-hitting star attraction of the The Hundred and marking his comeback to the international fold this summer with a 42-ball T20 century against Pakistan, the fastest ever 100 by a English batter.

He was also ever-present leading up to the last four of this month’s T20 World Cup, showing off his all-round skills with an outstanding spin bowling in the semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

His form was so dazzling at times that many fans, and several leading experts, thought he was a shoo-in to be part of this winter trip to Australia.

Instead, he was left out of the senior team and the Lions group that currently follows them Down Under, and in the coming weeks he will be captain of the host franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition 7,000 miles away.

While some remain stunned by his absence, Livingstone is not among them. He has only played eight first-class matches since the start of 2020, averaging 14.75, figures reflecting the focus he has poured into his limited overs game.

I wouldn’t say I was surprised. Absolutely not. I haven’t done well enough in red ball cricket, he told the PA news agency from Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.





If they take a point on me I believe I have the skills to perform Liam Livingstone on Test Aspirations

I spent less time on my red ball game and in the end I paid the price for my white ball rise.

I want to play Test cricket, but I haven’t had a chance to work on my red ball game. If you’ve only played half a dozen games in the past two years, you clearly can’t make your way onto the test team.

But if you turn it around, if they’ve taken a point on me, I believe I have the skills to perform. I still average almost 40 in over 60 games, so my stats suggest I’m not the worst player out there. I have proven that I can influence a game in all three facets and that I can bat and bowl under pressure in certain situations.

Just a few years ago, Livingstone appeared to be heading in a different direction, withdrawing from a deal in the Indian Premier League to start the season with Lancashire and prioritize his longer-format ambitions.

And yet he insists that his recent experiences with England prove he was right about the franchise system.

I know I made the right decision because I just represented my country in a World Cup, which was a lifelong dream, he said.

I have taken a few days to think and it fills me with great pride to know that I have just played every game for England in a World Cup because 12 months ago I was nowhere near there .

I had to follow that white-ball route. I kept asking myself how do I get into that World Cup squad? and it’s pretty simple for me: if i had tried to split my cricket 50:50 across the formats i wouldn’t have been to the tournament.

At 28, Livingstone has plenty of time to earn his English whites, but he’s determined not to let that define him.

Playing test cricket is something I dreamed of as a kid, and I still do, but I won’t regret it for a lifetime if I don’t, he said.

I just hope that an opportunity presents itself in the coming years.