Sports
NFL 2021 Week 11: Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers 1st Quarter
Washington enters Week 10 with a 3-6 record and they take their biggest win of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today is another big game for them, as the team and Head Coach Ron Rivera return to Carolina to face the Panthers. The storyline gets even more interesting now that Rivera’s former franchise QB was re-signed after being away for a year and a half. Everyone’s been trying to downplay it all week, but emotions will run high today.
Washingtons season went off the rails early, with Ryan Fitzpatrick only lasting until the 2nd quarter of his first game, and the defense taking a massive step back from last season. Ron Rivera and his staff looked lost trying to solve the team’s problems, but last week it was like watching a completely different team. The NFC is wide open for the last few playoffs, and Rivera is determined to repeat last year’s run in the late season. They’ll have to prove last time wasn’t a fluke if they want that to happen again.
Injury Report:
Match up: Washington football team (3-6) vs Carolina Panthers (5-5)
Date Time: Sunday 21 November | 1:00 PM ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
TELEVISION: FOX
Kevin Kugler (play by play)
Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Laura Okmin (sideline)
(through 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (presenter)
Bram Weinstein (play by play)
De Angelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 384, Internet 831
Carolina: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 229, Internet 804
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings stranges: Washington +3 1/2, E/U 43
Forecast: Washington 20 – Carolina 19
Enemy blog: Scratcher for cats
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook page: Click here to like our page
Facebook store: Washington football shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
NFL News Twitter feed:
Washington Football Team Twitter feed:
Sources
2/ https://www.hogshaven.com/2021/11/21/22793109/nfl-2021-week-11-washington-football-team-vs-carolina-panthers-1st-quarter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]