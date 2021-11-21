Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells Olympic officials she is ‘safe’ at home in Beijing

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai participated in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with International Olympic Committee officials and told them she was safe and sound, the Olympic body said on Sunday.

The call came amid growing global alarm over Peng. Her performance at a youth tennis event in Beijing on Sunday and social media posts on her behalf failed to fully convince people outside of China of her freedom to act, after she alleged that she had been sexually abused by a former leading Communist Party official.

The phone call, with IOC President Thomas Bach, Athletes Committee Chair Emma Terho and IOC Member Li Lingwei, former Vice President of the Chinese Tennis Association, appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside of China since she was announced on Nov. 9. the public disappeared. 2.

Peng “thanks the IOC for its concern for her well-being,” the Switzerland-based Olympic body said in a statement.

“She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but that she would like to respect her privacy right now, which is why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family,” the statement read.

Peng, who played for three Olympic Games for China from 2008 to 2016, made an accusation on social media of sexual assault against Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the ruling Communist Party’s Standing Committee.

The post was removed within minutes and the former top doubles player disappeared from view of the crowd. She did not respond publicly to calls for information to show she was safe.

The IOChas have been criticized for being relatively quiet in public as concerns about Peng grew over the past week. It has pursued a “silent diplomacy” policy with the host country of the 2022 Olympics. The Beijing Winter Games open on February 4.

Bach has now invited Peng to dinner on his arrival in Beijing in January, “which she gladly accepted,” the IOC said. Terho and Li were also invited.

“I was relieved to see Peng Shuai doing well, which was our main concern,” Terho said in the IOC statement. The hockey player from Finland represents athletes on the board of directors of the IOC.

“She seemed relaxed,” Terho said. “I offered her our support and to keep in touch when it suits her, which she clearly appreciated.”