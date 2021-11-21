Northwestern field hockey wins first national title in program history, takes Liberty 2-0





ANN ARBOR, Michigan. It’s taken 40 years, but Northwestern hockey is finally a national champion. the no. 7 Wildcats (18-5) defeated the No. 9 Liberty Flames (20-3) in Sunday afternoon’s NCAA Tournament Championship game 2-0, to secure the program’s first national title, its ninth in school history and its first since 2012. Liberty attacked aggressively from the gates, earning the first penalty corner just one minute into the game. Northwestern had a corner attempt of their own just minutes later, but neither team was able to convert. Towards the end of the first inning, Liberty continued to control possession and got an excellent scoring opportunity with back-to-back corners. However, Northwest defender Kayla Blas made a defensive save on her first of the season to avoid a Liberty goal. The score was tied at naught after one with the Flames leading 5-2 in shots, 3-0 in shots on target and 3-1 in corners. The second quarter was corner mania, as seven penalty corners were awarded in the 15-minute frame, five of which belonged to Northwestern. Three minutes after fifteen minutes, Bente Baekers found her way to the circle and shot at goal, which Clara Roth tried to deflect, but a penalty on Liberty gave NU a shot for the second game in a row. While Baekers’ shot was dead, Libertys goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen made the save of the year, blocking the shot with her foot while in the air. Baeker’s second consecutive stroke miss marks the only two she has missed in her career. Northwestern had five more corner attempts over the quarter, but was unable to convert despite narrowly missing a few tries. The Wildcats held the ball in their offensive half for more of the period than they did in the first period. The score remained 0-0 at halftime with Northwestern leading 12-9 in shots, 6-3 in shots on target and 6-5 in corners. However, neither of the nations’ two offenses could find the back of the net. With nine minutes to go into the third quarter, Northwestern finally got on the board on the seventh penalty corner and the lone all quarter. Alia Marshall went to Maren Seidel at the top of the circle taking the hit, which was tipped by Marshall to the post. A few minutes later, NU extended the lead by 6.3 seconds more in the third. Maddie Zimmers’ shot hit a Liberty defender and made its way to the goal to give the Wildcats a two-goal lead. With seven minutes to play, Liberty trailed his keeper twice but was unable to score with the player advantage, securing the Wildcats 2-0 win. Sundays’ victory gives head coach Tracey Fuchs her third national title of her career (two as a coach and one as a player), and she did it on the grounds of her former teams. It is also the first championship for any player on the roster.

