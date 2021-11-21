Michigan wipes rival state of Michigan to end road slate





Next game: Illinois 24-11-2021 | 19:00 B1G+ Michigan ended the road portion of its schedule with a Michigan state sweep on Sunday (November 21). The win is the eighth straight over the Spartans.

Paige Jones led the attack with 16 kills.

Jess Mruzik registered a double-double of 13 kills and 15 digs. Website: East Lansing, Michigan (Jenison Field House)

Score: Michigan 3, Michigan State 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-15)

Facts: UM (16-11, 9-9 B1G), MSU (11-16, 4-14 B1G)

Next UM event: Wednesday, November 24 — vs. #24 Illinois (Cliff Keen Arena), 7 p.m. EAST LANSING, Mich. — Senior Paige Jones and sophomore Jess Mruzik led a blistering attack as the University of Michigan volleyball team rolled to a sweep of rival Michigan State (25-23, 25-20, 25-15) for 5,206 at Jenison Field House on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 21). The win rounded out the road portion of the Wolverines regular season schedule. The Wolverines have now won eight consecutive games against the Spartans dating back to November 17, 2018. Jones led the Maize and Blue offense with 16 kills, including in the second set alone. Mruzik added 13 kills and registered a double-double with a team-high 15 digs. sophomore setter Scottee Johnson collected a double-double of 36 assists and 11 digs, and redshirt sophomore libero Hannah Grant 12 excavations at noon. The two teams were engaged in the kind of fight you would expect in a rivalry match, with Michigan winning 25-23 in the opening set. The Wolverines and Spartans traded points throughout the set with eight draws and three changes of lead, but a late 4-0 Wolverine run proved the difference. Michigan fell behind early in the second set and managed to work their way back to a 10-10 tie. UM went on a 4-0 run to get ahead, but the Spartans made their own comeback and made it a one-run game at 21-20. UM closed the set with another 4-0 run, with sophomores Kendall Murray at the service line, with a 25-20 win. Set three saw the Wolverines jump to an early lead, but the Spartans hung around until the game reached 15-14. With Murray serving again, Michigan rattled nine straight points to end the game with a 25-15 final. Michigan had a significant batting advantage in the afternoon, with a score of .284 while Michigan State was at .164. The Wolverines held the Spartans to just 0.094 and 0.093 in the second and third set, respectively. Although the Wolverines were knocked out 11-7, they won almost every other facet of the game, including assists (43-37), kills (45-38), and service aces (5-3). The only other category UM finished behind MSU in was excavations (53-52). Michigan returns home for the final week of regular-season action, welcoming No. 24 Illinois at Cliff Keen Arena on Wednesday (November 24) at 7:00 PM and Northwestern on Friday (November 26), also Wednesday’s game will be played at 7:00 PM. preceded by a ceremony to honor the team’s parents, while Friday’s game will honor their four seniors, Paige Jones , Malinowski Abbey , Grace Persson and Lizzie Sadilek .

