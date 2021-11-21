Liz Ellis explosive claim Aussie cricket scandal

Liz Ellis has flogged cricket officials over the Tim Paine scandal. Image: Channel Nine/Getty

Australian sporting legend Liz Ellis has lashed out at cricket officials after the current Cricket Australia government said: Tim Paine should have been fired as test captain in 2018.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein admitted that Paine could not have survived as captain in 2018 as a result of the sexting scandal made public last week.

Freudenstein claimed that his current administration would not have sanctioned Paine’s actions if he had been in charge three years ago.

“What I can say is that today, under the same circumstances and with the benefit of all the relevant information on this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions,” he said.

“I recognize that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, the community and Tim: that this type of behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences.”

However, those comments did not go down well with Ellis, who lashed out at the boss of Cricket Australia on Sunday.

“I feel like Richard just blamed Freudenstein too, because he says, my board wouldn’t have done this.” the korfball great said on Sports Sunday.

“But he was briefed when he came on board as chairman, Nick Hockley was briefed.

So they knew it well before this was blown up publicly.

Why didn’t he make that decision then? You can’t say our board wouldn’t have done it if you hadn’t made the decision when you learned about it, which was months ago.

Freudenstein only joined the board in 2019, while CEO Hockley was hired by Cricket Australia the following year.

Both said they were aware of the incident upon joining the company, but did not elaborate on the investigation as it was a closed case.

It was only last week that the case was re-investigated when it came to light News Corp planned to print parts of the SMS exchange.

“I was briefed at a very high level that there had been an incident,” Freudenstein said.

“A thorough investigation and no abuses were found. At that stage there was no reason to investigate this further.”

Hockley previously claimed he had no reason to question CA’s 2018 stance, with his focus largely on keeping cricket going during the pandemic since he joined.

Tim Paine speaks to media to announce his resignation as Test captain. (AAP image / Ethan James)

Liz Ellis accuses Cricket Tasmania of ‘victim-blaming’

Meanwhile, Ellis Cricket also accused Tasmania of “victim-blaming” after Paine was initially acquitted of any wrongdoing.

It’s worth putting some context around that too, in that there was consensus at the time, but a workplace complaint was later filed, Ellis said.

I think we should also keep that in mind, that the person on the other end of the text messages eventually filed a complaint.

I was disappointed to see that in the first line of their statement Cricket Tasmania really tried to discredit the woman involved. That was a horrible example of victim blaming and they should probably take a good look at themselves.

Tim Paine with daughter Milla and wife Bonnie at the 2018 MCG (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Later on Sunday, former Cricket Australia chairman David Peever also struck to the current administration and accuses it of abandoning the fallen Test captain.

In an angry statement, Peever accused CA of a knee-jerk reaction and hit back at Freudenstein’s claims that the current board allegedly took over Paine’s captaincy three years ago.

Peever said it was unfair that Paine was acquitted of wrongdoing in 2018, but a new board said he should now have been punished after Friday’s resignation.

“I am disappointed to see a current chairman publicly criticize decisions made by a previous board, several members of which are still on the board and were part of the 2018 decision,” Peever said.

“I am also very disappointed with the way Tim Paine has been treated by Cricket Australia.

“Tim has been an incredible servant to the game, taking charge of the national team in the most difficult of circumstances.

“He has led for more than three years with distinction. He deserves the loyalty of Cricket Australia and should not be abandoned at this point.”

