Utah shocks Oregon, likely ends Ducks playoff hopes





The Pac-12 is likely to miss the College Football Playoff again after No. 25 Utah blew No. 5 Oregon 38-7 with a dominant performance seen in all three phases of the game Saturday night. The Ducks never faced a challenge as the Utes jumped to a 28-0 lead at halftime and rode to an easy win behind a raucous crowd that seemed to upset the Ducks. Utah got 94 yards and three touchdowns on the ground from Tavion Thomas and opportunistic passes from quarterback Cam Rising, who won for the sixth time in seven games since being installed as starting quarterback. The win sealed a berth in the Pac-12 title game for the Utes. The Ducks will be their opponent when they defeat Oregon State next week. Defensively, the Utes completed Oregon’s 11th-ranked hasty attack, with the Ducks holding only 63 yards on the ground and 2.7 yards per carry. The Ducks, who had scored no less than 24 runs this season, were never able to derail by throwing the ball while their usually dominant run game came to a halt. It was their lowest-scoring game since the 2018 Redbox Bowl. HIGHLIGHTS AND LOW POINTS:Week 12 winners and losers CLARIFY:College Football Playoff comes further into the picture after blowouts BUCKEYES RISING:Ohio State has the best chance of beating Georgia Oregon hoped it would be the first Pac-12 team to make it to the playoff since 2016. The road seemed easy. Beating Utah and Oregon State in the final two weeks of the regular season would see a similar rematch with the Utes sending the Ducksto into the semifinals with a win. Now with two defeats, the Ducks need some serious help that seems unrealistic for the last two weeks. Losses to Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are likely to need to get back into position after an expected drop from No. 3 in the commission rankings when released Tuesday. It didn’t take long for Utah to make its mark on the game. The Utes opened the score on their second possession with a drive from 63 yards without a completed pass. Thomas scored a 10-yard touchdown on a third and 8 right through the center of Oregon’s defense. Very little went well in a miserable first half for the Ducks as they missed two field goals at the end of promising drives. Camden Lewis, who had made all his 10 attempts this season, had blocked his first attempt from 36 yards. His second from 41 yards was wide right. After the second miss with 2:02 left at halftime, there were still some fireworks left. Utah needed just six plays to get 77 yards for a touchdown that ended with Thomas scoring on a 4-yard run. Oregon could have run out of clock before trying to catch up in the last minute. The Utes got a third stop and called timeout, forcing a punt that was sent back 78 yards by Britton Covey for a touchdown in the final game of the half. The Ducks came on the board with an Anthony Brown touchdown pass to Devon Williams on their first drive of the second half, but their momentum could not be sustained. Utah got another touchdown from Thomas and led 35-7 from the fourth quarter. Follow college reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

