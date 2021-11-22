Alexander Zverev dethrones Medvedev and wins 2nd ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev captured his second ATP Finals title after a stellar performance by beating world number two Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday’s final in Turin.

Zverev, the gold medalist of the Olympic singles in Tokyo, won his leading sixth trophy of the season, ending a run of five consecutive losses to defending champion Medvedev.

Germany’s third seed broke once in each set when he swept US Open winner Medvedev aside in 75 minutes to add to the season finale he won in 2018.

“It was great, I won the ATP Finals against someone I lost five times in a row, so I had to play one of my best matches,” Zverev said.

“I am happy with that and ready to go on holiday with this victory.”

Zverev will skip the Davis Cup final to be played in Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck from November 25 to December 5.

“There is no better way to end the season than to win here, so of course I am incredibly happy. But I am already very much looking forward to next year,” he said.

“It’s very special, I’m super excited and super happy right now.”

An event that both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal missed this year, the ATP Finals have proven to be the breakthrough stage for the new generation of tennis with the Grand Slams still largely out of their reach.

This first final since the tournament’s move from London was also the first with two players aged 25 or under since 2005.

Zverev, conquering the best Novak Djokovic in Saturday’s semifinal, took the first blow against Medvedev by taking a 2-1 lead in the first set.

The Russian avoided further damage by saving another break in game five, but Zverev barely gave Medvedev a sniff and won 20 of 25 points on service to take the opener.

Beat the best

Zverev broke again at the start of the second set and held the entire serve, offering no break point and sealing the win with an ace wide to avenge his round-robin loss to Medvedev.

An ATP-best 59th win of the season made Zverev the fourth player in the tournament’s history to take semi-final and final victories over the top two ranked players, and the first since Andre Agassi in 1990.

Zverev had halted Djokovic’s attempt to match Federer with a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title. He also ensured that Medvedev did not become the first player to retain the trophy since Djokovic won it four times in a row between 2012 and 2015.

“It’s been a great season. It’s not easy to get to the Masters final and for myself I was really happy to be here,” said Medvedev.

“Hopefully I will participate in many of these tournaments and try to win one more time.”

It was the third meeting in just over two weeks for Zverev and Medvedev, who defeated the German in the semifinals of the Paris Masters early this month.

Zverev turned the tables against Medvedev to claim his 19th career title, but the 24-year-old is still looking for an elusive Grand Slam triumph after finishing second to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open.

“There are a lot of great players who don’t have a Grand Slam title,” said Medvedev, who shattered Djokovic’s dreams of a Grand Slam calendar in New York.

“You never know where your career is going. Some players start to play worse, someone gets injured, someone wins 20 Grand Slams.

“Sascha (Zverev) is a great player who is able to beat anyone, so he can definitely win a Grand Slam, but he’s not alone and that’s where it gets difficult.”