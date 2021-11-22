Wolverines Blank No. 6 Volunteers, Advance to NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals





Next game: in the state of Florida 26-11-2021 | Not yet known Goals from Sarah Stratigakis and Meredith Haakenson in the first half, and a marker in the second half of Sammi Woods lifted the Wolverines to a 3-0 win over No. 6 Tennessee.

senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall made four saves to earn a clean slate.

Michigan continues on Friday (Nov. 26) against Florida State No. 1 in the program’s third trip to the quarterfinals and its first since 2013. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (UM football stadium)

Score: #9 Michigan 3, #6 Tennessee 0

Event: NCAA Tournament (Third Round)

Presence: 1.008

Facts: UM (18-3-3), UT (20-3-0)

Next UM event: Friday, November 26 — vs. #1 Florida State – NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals (Tallahassee, Fla.), TBA ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan’s No. 9 women’s soccer team defeated No. 6 Tennessee 3-0 in a third-round NCAA Tournament game at UM Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 21). With the win, the Wolverines advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the third time in the history of the program and take on #1 Florida State in the NCAA Quarterfinals in Tallahassee, Fla. The start time of the match will be announced. Michigan (17-3-3) started slow and gave a corner to Tennessee (20-3-0) in the opening minute. From there, UM found its way thanks to senior Sarah Stratigakis , who had two shots and was creative and clear in her movements from the start. In the 15th minute, Stratigakis was rewarded with the first goal of the match. freshman Avery Kalitta won a tackle deep into the end of UM, and presented to senior Meredith Haakenson , who then fed classmate Nicki Hernandez on the right wing. She dodged a few volunteers and placed a weighted ball to Stratigakis near the top of the six. She turned and finished for her second goal of the season and a 1-0 Wolverines lead. Tweet from the contest ????! 15′ | Stratigakis!!! Tackle won by Kalitta in our own side, Haakenson played ball to Hernandez. Nicki feeds Strat, spins and finishes! WATCH? https://t.co/DPEF9qVClI 1:0

#Go blue? | #In pursuit pic.twitter.com/Fwm3px5SCK Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) Nov 21, 2021 Just over 10 minutes later, UM doubled its lead with the second goal of the half. Senior Raleigh Loughman sent a ball from a corner to the nearest post and was headed home by Haakenson to give UM a 2-0 lead. After 45 minutes, UM had a 10-6 lead in shots, with Stratigakis registering five and Haakenson two. senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall had three saves in goal against six Tennessee shots. sophomore Sammi Woods marked UM’s third score of the day in the 66th minute, beating volunteer goalkeeper Lindsey Romig at close range after a great through ball from senior Sydney Shepherd and with Loughman’s entry ball. Woods’ fifth goal made it 3-0 and ensured an ice-cold game. Beall made four saves for her ninth out of the season and the UM defense held strong all day, led by Kalitta, Shepherd and senior Skylar Anderson . UM improves to 13-1 in NCAA Tournament games in Ann Arbor and 11-1-1 this season at UM Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines are also now 16-2-2 in the campaign when they beat teams, going 13-0-1 on a half-time lead and 13-1-1 on scoring the first.

