It’s not just cricket. Racism against South Asian Muslims from Yorkshire has a long history | Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khani

lIn the days since Azeem Rafiq testified about the racism he faced within the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, people of color across Britain have been moved to share their own accounts. But there is something special about Rafiq’s testimony, which shows how Yorkshire is in the national imagination and how Yorkshire’s South Asian Muslims have historically been positioned as outsiders.

When Rafiq talked about being physically pinned down and having red wine gushing down his throat when he was 15, I thought of the ways in which action replicated the logic of a slew of top-down policies and processes violently imposed on people of color.

In response to the arrival of Commonwealth migrants after World War II, 11 municipalities have adopted a policy of transporting immigrant children to school elsewhere so that they do not exceed 30% of the classroom. Three of the 11 councils that have adopted this policy, Bradford, Huddersfield and Halifax, were in Yorkshire. Paraded as an integration project, the buses were soon referred to as Paki buses by locals and children were taught in segregated areas of buildings. This is an example of the paradoxical message that haunts us to this day: As we order you to integrate, we will continue to label and punish you as outsiders.

At that time, the problem was that immigrants did not speak English. Later, in 1988, the problem would be reformulated as one of cultural deprivation specifically linked to Islam, in light of images of Asian Yorkshiremen. Burning Salman Rushdie Satanic Verses. By 2001, news media would conjure up such images again if they… talked about riots in Bradford. The government review would explain the unrest as the result of parallel lives that suggest South Asians lived apart from the rest of society, rather than contemplating police brutality and fascist violence, or decades of deindustrialization and unemployment, or racist labor and housing markets. to take.

After 7/7, in 2005, the story of the Asian Muslim population of Yorkshire (both terms merged since the beginning of the war on terror) would be amplified when three of the bombers turned out to be from my hometown of Leeds. After so many decades of positioning Yorkshires Asians as a threat to the nation, the location would be considered a sufficient explanation for their violence. Multiculturalism was denounced as a failure, and South Asian Muslims had to oversee every level now glaring at the Prevent strategy and counter-extremism, which criminalize our identity in every public institution. Entire towns in Yorkshire would subsequently be castigated by Islamophobic and racist stereotypes. Think Rotherham and you think grooming gangs; think of Bradford and you think of documentaries like Make Bradford British.

To fully understand this racism, we need to look more deeply into the social and economic forces that have shaped the Asian people of Yorkshire. British colonialism, working class exploitation and racist border laws can all shed light on the clear manifestation of racism that Rafiq, and all of us, know very well.

The textile mills and ironworks in Yorkshire were first built during the rapid industrialization in the 1800s, by merchants whose money came from the slave trade, trading goods looted from elsewhere for people on the West African coast. Profits from slave labor were invested in new technologies, such as locomotives, which were then exported to help loot other colonies (trains from Leeds were sent to Sierra Leone) or raw materials that were turned into cloth, which colonized countries had to buy.

In 1832, Indian weavers petitioned parliament to complain that British textile imports, in addition to exploitatively high taxes on Indian textile exports, were undermining their industry, forcing many to quit their jobs and end up just exporting raw cotton that Britain would spin and sell back to them . The industrialization of places like Yorkshire came about through the deindustrialization of India.

It was precisely these processes that created the conditions that led my grandfather to look for work in rural Punjab in the 1960s. When he immigrated to Bradford, as many people did, my grandfather worked in the factories that had contributed to the impoverishment of his homeland. As with others, he worked the most undesirable shifts. Pakistani men sometimes worked the whole night shift, for example combing wool.

Many were given whitewashed names by bosses who couldn’t be bothered to give them individuality. Our family had its own uncles Tony and Peter. Hearing Rafiq mention the names Steve and Kevin have given to colored cricketers demonstrates the continuation of this legacy of dehumanization. Our communities did not create parallel lives: instead, we were always excluded as cheap labor to be kept out of sight.

Ironically, the long-term settlement of families in Yorkshire is the result of racism itself. The Commonwealth Immigration Act of 1962 aimed to close Britain to black and brown migrants by introducing the need for work orders, making it more difficult for them to migrate despite being Commonwealth citizens. Instead, it was often easier for bereaved families to permanently join family members who were already here, as they had to choose between this or long-term separation. In addition, the construction of the Mangla Dam in the Mirpur region in 1966 created a reservoir that drowned 288 villages and displaced 111,000 people. The British government seized on this move as a source of more cheap labour, offering people work permits for factories in the Midlands and Yorkshire. Seventy percent of the Pakistani community in Britain has its roots in the region. South Asians are here because of exploitation, racist border controls and colonization.

It’s no surprise that the cricketing world is reeling from Rafiq’s testimony. Seen as part of the wider historical context, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club has done nothing but preserve the fort. But that is a fortress of white supremacy and empire. And while Yorkshire has a specific history, it is not an anomaly in a nation built by the resources, labour, migration and lives of colonized peoples.

But there is another lesson we can learn from racism in Yorkshire, and that is the legacy of resistance by Asian youth movements in the 1970s, the self-defense of the Bradford 12 in the 1980s and anti-racist protests against fascists. These movements of colored working class mobilizing independently and building solidarity to fight imperialism and racism remind us that real change never came by waiting or relying on the powers that be. Repainting the boundary lines on a field built by empire and racism is not enough. We have to turn the whole site around.

This article was amended on November 21, 2021. An earlier version incorrectly included Blackburn in a list of towns in Yorkshire.