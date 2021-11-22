Maryland football falls to No. 8 Michigan, 59-18

With less than a minute to go into the third quarter, Maryland football was down 45-19 to No. 8 Michigan.

On the first play of the Terps drive, starting at their 25-yard line, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed a pass for no gain to wide receiver Brian Cobbs. Though it didn’t bring Maryland to the field, its completion broke Tagovailoa’s program record for most completions in a single season with 287.

However, on the next game, the quarterback threw his first interception of the day that Michigans DJ Turner returned for a touchdown extending Michigans lead even further.

The Wolverines continued to push the score, eventually securing the road victory, 59-18.

We just weren’t good enough today, said head coach Michael Locksley. As I told our team, we can’t hang our heads… because we still have a lot to play for.

Maryland Football welcomed number 8 Michigan to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium as it honored its seniors and Jordan McNair.

The Marylands defense started on a high, stopping Michigan on three downs. The Terps stopped the rush twice in a row and defensive back Jakorian Bennett played a tight defense in third to force Michigan to kick the ball away.

Maryland led off with the ball at the 31-yard line and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa moved the charge across the field, but kicker Joseph Petrino missed a 48-yard field goal attempt when the ball sailed wide to the right.

Michigan was able to achieve offensive success on its next drive when quarterback Cade McNamara moved the team down 70 yards on 11 plays and capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass.

When he landed first on the drive, Bennett was called up for a ‘pass interference’ call where the ball was moved 12 yards forward to the site of the foul, sending the Wolverines into the red zone. Four plays later, McNamara passed the ball to tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the endzone and with the extra point, Michigan went up 7-0, with about seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Maryland kicked on his next target and the defense came with a big stop in third as the Wolverines attacked, forcing them to kick as well. The Terpen again got nothing going and fired from deep in their territory. Michigan took over Marylands territory, taking advantage of its field position.

McNamara marched the Wolverines 45 yards into the field in plays and capped off the eight-play drive with a hurried one-yard touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins. Ahead of Haskins back-to-back rushes, defending defender Jordan Mosley was defeated near the end zone when McNamara completed an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Andrel Anthony. Michigan walked away from that possession, 14-0 with about a minute left in the first quarter.

Maryland came first on the board with a field goal in the second quarter thanks to a 17 play drive that saw the Terps move 69 yards across the field in six and a half minutes. Despite Maryland’s chance to make it a one-ball game, Maryland continued to make mistakes that prevented them from digging into the deficit.

Takeout would be just continuing to work on what we can work on and control, said wide receiver Carlos Carriere.

The offense was called for a chopping block on second and 1 when they had the ball on the five-yard line, bringing Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense to the forefront of the red zone. After two successful plays that brought Maryland back to the five-yard line, offensive lineman Johari Branch and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett had back-to-back holding and illegal shift calls, respectively, to move the Terps further back.

Tagovailoa had a few shots on the end zone but couldn’t land them on target leading to a Petrino 31 yard field goal that was good, 14-3.

On the next drive, the Marylands defenses stopped McNamara and the Wolverines in fourth and fourth, and the Terps took over at the 40-yard line. Maryland was unable to convert the third deficit and was quickly forced to kick the ball away. Junior Anthony Pecorellas punt was blocked and Michigan essentially took over where it left off at the 42-yard line.

On the next drive, quarterback JJ McCarthy came out for the Wolverines and quickly got to work. On the fourth play, McCarthy sailed it to the top right corner of the end zone where wide receiver Mike Sainristil stretched out for the one-handed catch. The extra point was a good one, as Michigan moved up, 21-3 over Maryland.

The Terps went three-and-out on the next ride. Punter Colton Spangler’s punt was blocked by Michigan and they started the ball at the 37-yard line.

Maryland threatened to enter the locker room at halftime 25 points behind when McNamara completed a six-yard pass into the end zone. take a field goal instead of another shot into the end zone.

Michigan went into the locker room, 24-3.

To start the half, Maryland failed to convert on the fourth and turned the ball 2 times on downs. The Wolverines took over at their 44-yard line.

Michigan shoved the ball down the field, Mosley grabbed an interception in the end zone, but a holding call to defensive back Nick Cross ignored the pick and on the next play Haskins walked in for the one-yard touchdown. The extra run set Michigan up, 31-3.

With less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Maryland found its first touchdown of the day when Tagovailoa completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Carriere, but Michigan responded in an instant.

On the kick-off return, Michigan completed a backward pass in which the Wolverines returned the ball 79 yards to the end zone. The extra run was good, as Michigan moved up, 38-10 over the Terps.

On the next ride it was Marylands’ turn to react.

Tagovailoa marched the Terps onto the field in seven plays and completed the drive by holding the ball and scrambling down the center for the 17-yard touchdown. He held the ball on the two-point conversion and Maryland closed Michigan’s lead to 20.

However, once again Michigan responded with an explosive action. McNamara completed a 77-yard touchdown pass to race back Donovan Edwards on Marylands’ next drive when Tagovailoa broke the single-season completion record, Michigans defense responded again, this time with a pick-six.

We were coached and outplayed, Locksley said. There’s a lot to blame, and it starts with me.

Michigan went on to win as the Terps failed to react on either side of the field as they fell to 5-6 on the season.

Three things to know

1. Maryland kept letting penalties get in the way. On the first drive of the second quarter, the Marylands offense committed three costly penalties for 25 yards. The penalties prevented the Terps from getting anything going as they appeared to come forward, take a penalty and move further from the end zone. That drive ended with three points instead of seven, as Marylands penalties played a part in potentially costing Maryland a touchdown. The Terps ended the game with eight penalties, which cost them 60 yards.

2. The Terps defense again failed to respond to a top-10 attack. Marylands’s 24-3 deficit at halftime was the biggest the Terps had since beating Ohio State 35-10 on their way to Columbus, Ohio. In addition, the lone field goal as the only first-half points means marks the fewest points the Terps scored in a half tie they scored three against Illinois in their first Big Ten matchup of the season. The Marylands defense continued to allow Michigan to coast in the second half as it surpassed the Terps 28-15 in the third quarter. Maryland was ultimately unable to come back and the Terps allowed the second most points all season.

I just have to do my part as a leader and make sure I keep improving myself first because it’s going to rub off and it’s going to be a knock-on effect, said linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II.

3. Both Rutgers and Maryland will be looking for win No. 6 next week. In Piscataway, New Jersey, things turn into a bowling match as both teams fell back to Big Ten opponents in Week 12. After running 38-3 over Indiana on Nov. 13, the Scarlet Knights were on the receiving end of the charge as Penn State knocked them out, 28-0.

Urgency is there… guys ready to come practice on Monday with the right attitude, Carriere said. And I’m excited for the next opportunity.