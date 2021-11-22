Peng Shuai: Chinese tennis player says he is ‘safe and sound’ in video calls, but wants privacy to be respected | tennis news

“She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected,” the IOC said. Peng’s security has become an issue of international concern after she leveled allegations of sexual assault against a former deputy prime minister of China







Peng Shuai says she is “safe and sound” but wants her privacy to be respected, the International Olympic Committee said after a video call with the Chinese tennis player on Sunday.

A recently released video previously released by Chinese state media reportedly showed Peng, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, at a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday morning.

Peng Shuai appeared at the opening ceremony of the final of a teenage tennis match in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 21, 2021

The safety of Peng, 35, has become an international concern since her disappearance after she made allegations of sexual assault against former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli two weeks ago.

In a statement, the IOC said that at the beginning of the 30-minute conversation with its president Thomas Bach, Peng thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.

“She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected,” the IOC said.

“That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, but she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

IOC President Emma Terho and IOC Member Li Lingwei were also present in what appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside of China since her disappearance from the public on Nov. 2.

Terho, a former ice hockey player from Finland, said: “I was relieved to see Peng Shuai doing well, which was our main concern. She seemed relaxed. I offered her our support and kept in touch with her at all times.

convenience, which she clearly appreciated.”

On Saturday, images were said to show Peng dining with her coach and friends in Beijing.

The French foreign minister had previously appealed to Chinese authorities to provide more certainty about Peng’s well-being, following a statement by the Women’s Tennis Association on Saturday that the images were “inadequate”.

“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference,” said WTA chief Steve Simon.

US-based tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has praised the WTA for its "steadfast" stance on China amid growing concerns over Peng Shuai's whereabouts.

Peng’s allegation was made on Chinese social media site Weibo in early November, before the post was quickly removed.

Neither Zang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation.

The British government said it was following the matter closely and remained “extremely concerned”.

The WTA has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China and the men’s ATP has demanded clarity from Chinese authorities.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer are among the sport’s biggest names to have expressed concern for Peng’s well-being.

Roger Federer hopes for positive news about Peng Shuai's whereabouts amid lingering concerns around the world over her safety.

Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one man, said he supported “100%” the threat from the WTA to halt events in China.

He said: “The whole community, the tennis community, needs to support her and her family, make sure she’s safe and sound, because if you were to hold tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little strange. “