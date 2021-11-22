Ma’s donuts, hockey hazing, Roosevelt St. fire

NEW BEDFORD Despite the mild temperatures of the past week, the holidays are just around the corner.

Whether you’re already preparing to cook up a storm Thanksgiving, or choose to let someone else cook for you, this is a busy time of year.

In some parts of the south coast it is even starting to look a lot like Christmas.

If you’re going on a trip or gathering with family and friends in the coming weeks, remember that the region’s COVID numbers are still worrying here is a list of where to find a vaccine if you need another one, or even a booster.

To keep you up to date on current events, we’ve rounded up the week’s hottest stories at southcoasttoday.com.

Ma’s Donuts gets a new name, and even a truck

‘Ma’s’ is now ‘Grandmas’.

The historic confectionery has unveiled a new name, introduced an donut truck and is quietly serving the community with back door pop-ups at the Acushnet Avenue location as it moves another big step closer to reopening.

“The experience of getting to where I am today has been a fun experience, but also quite challenging,” said Hannah Lemieux, 20, owner of Hannah’s Kitchen and now Grandma’s Donuts & Coffee Shop.

“The positivity and gratitude we receive from our customers makes it all worthwhile.”

For the past three years, Hannah Lemieux has been selling pastries, muffins, turnovers and cheese sandwiches from her father’s establishment, The Boat Restaurant. Lemieux is a fifth generation baker.

In February 2021, Lemieux announced on social media that she was learning how to make her family’s prized donuts and preparing to reopen the store. the name “Ma’s Donuts.”

The road to solving that problem has not been easy, but now she is ready.

Hazing incident by local hockey team

An investigation has found that a student-athlete on the Old Rochester/Fairhaven co-op hockey team was the victim of hazing by multiple teammates, according to a joint release from Old Rochester Regional School District Superintendent Michael Nelson and the Superintendent of Fairhaven Public Schools, Tara Kohler, on Monday afternoon. .

The hazing incident took place on October 17 in the locker room of the Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne. The team participated in an independent event hosted by a parent, and no athletic staff or coaches from either school were involved or present. Students from both Old Rochester and Fairhaven were present at the time of the incident.

The investigation revealed that there was hazing and that several members of the co-op hockey team violated school policy. The student athletes who participated in the hazing will not be allowed to participate in the hockey team for the 2021-22 season as it is in accordance with the student handbooks of both schools.

Review Congress Cards

Fall River and New Bedford will remain indifferent congressional districts according to a revised map released Monday and approved by the House and Senate later in the week that did not take into account pressure from some activists and lawmakers, including the U.S. Representative William Keating, to unite to the two cities on the South Coast.

The realignment plan adjusts the boundaries of the state’s nine US House districts to reflect population growth over the past decade. While the state avoided much of the upheaval witnessed 10 years ago when Massachusetts lost a seat in Congress, the outcome on the South Coast had emerged as the main point of controversy in this latest round of realignment.

Bridge repairs begin

Repair of the bridge and painting of the overpass on Route 140 that crosses Hathaway Road will begin on Nov. 22 and is not expected to be completed until 2023. There will be a hiatus in the project from November 23 to 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday period.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s nearly $1.2 million project includes bridge repairs and painting.

According to a press release from MassDOT, the work will be performed weekly, Monday through Friday, during the day, from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm, including repairs to the substructure and repainting of the bridge.

Family seeks help after fire

Jasmine Johnson has been transporting her five children between multiple homes to ensure they all get the care they need while they still go to school. She continues to prepare for her new job starting in a few weeks. In addition, she is trying to find permanent housing after her apartment caught fire on Tuesday.

Johnson’s unitat11 Roosevelt St. was destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning. While the fire is still under investigation by the New Bedford Fire Department, Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the fire appears to have started by accident and they are trying to rule out sources of ignition.

“I need to find a new home so my family can be there again,” Johnson said. “I don’t like going from house to house to take care of all my children.”

