Chinese tennis star says she is safe in video call with Olympic official
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai had a video call with the chairman of the International Olympic Committee on Sunday, telling him she was safe and sound, the IOC said after Western governments expressed concerns about her well-being.
Photos and videos of Peng at a children’s tournament in Beijing published earlier in the day had done little to quell that unease, following a nearly three-week public absence after she alleged a former senior Chinese official had sexually assaulted her.
In a statement, the IOC said Peng began the 30-minute conversation with President Thomas Bach by thanking the Olympic organization for its concern.
“She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected,” the IOC said in a statement.
“That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, but she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”
The French foreign minister had previously appealed to Chinese authorities to provide more reassurance, following a statement by the Women’s Tennis Association that images of Peng at the tournament were “insufficient” evidence.
“I only expect one thing: that she speaks,” France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television, adding that there could be unspecified diplomatic consequences if China does not clarify the situation. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IOC statement.
The United States and Britain had also called on China to provide evidence of Peng’s whereabouts.
Current and former tennis players, from Naomi Osaka to Serena Williams to Billie Jean King, had joined the calls to confirm she was safe, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai? Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, said it would be strange to hold tournaments in China unless the “horrific” situation is resolved.
Concern over Peng came as global human rights groups and others called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over China’s human rights record.
On November 2, Peng posted on Chinese social media that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her several years ago.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on the heavily censored internet in China.
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-sponsored Global Times, posted a 25-second video to Twitter on Sunday showing Peng laughing, waving and signing giant tennis balls for kids during the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament. The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China.
The official WeChat page of the event showed photos of her during the tournament. Peng, 35, was the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top position, after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
On Saturday night, Peng visited a popular restaurant in central Beijing, according to a video posted by Hu that a restaurant manager confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
Seven people, including Peng, were at the Sichuan restaurant, the manager, Zhou Hongmei, said, adding that they ate in a private room and were accompanied by the owner of the restaurant.
“The restaurant was busy as usual,” Zhou said, showing a bill of noodles and bamboo shoots. “They didn’t have much. I think they mostly talked.’
A spokesperson for the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which has threatened to take tournaments out of China, had previously said the photos and video were “inadequate” and did not address the WTA’s concerns.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said it would continue to seek confirmation from Peng that she was safe.
Chinese state media company CGTN on Wednesday released an email that Peng sent to the chairman of the WTA, in which he denied that she had been sexually assaulted.
WTA chairman Steve Simon said he found it hard to believe that Peng wrote the email himself.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Sophie Yu, Yew Lun Tian, Gabriel Crossley, Ryan Woo in Beijing; Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai and Karolos Grohmann in Berlin; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by William Mallard, Kirsten Donovan and Daniel Wallis)
