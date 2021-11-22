



Next game: in Tulsa 24-11-2021 | 5 p.m. MEMPHIS, Tenn. On Senior Day and in their final home game of the season, the Memphis Tigers (12-18, 5-13) fell in straight sets against the Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 10-8). As a team, the visitors hit .274 in a game with 12 draws and eight changes of lead, but neither of them in the final set. Memphis 0, Tulane 3 22-25, 18-25, 21-25 Set 1 . in The set consisted of eight draws and five changes of leadership

Neither side led more than two until Tulane went on a 6-0 run at 16-12 . to stand for

The Tigers got close to two (16-14), then battled three set points, but the Green Wave immediately scored from a timeout to take the set 2 . Set up The Green Wave used a 7-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 12-7 . lead

Memphis came in three on five separate occasions, but never came closer

Tulane’s 4-0 run put the Green Wave ahead 22-15 3 . Set up Tulane led wire-to-wire after the Green Wave started the set with a 3-0 run

The Tigers have narrowed the deficit to two several times, but failed to come within one

Memphis got on serve within two on 21-19 and 22-20, but both times the Green Wave answered immediately REMARKS Tabytha Toelke led the Tigers with nine kills and a success rate of .261

led the Tigers with nine kills and a success rate of .261 With 21 assists Loren Robertson registered her second 20+ assist of the season NEXT ONE The Tigers close out the season on the road, with games at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Tulsa and noon on Friday in Wichita State How to follow the tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Volleyball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter,Instagramandfacebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gotigersgo.com/news/2021/11/21/womens-volleyball-memphis-falls-to-green-wave-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos