UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates for Match 1 of the ICC Womens Asia T20 Qualifiers

Example: Women from the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Women will compete in Match 1 of the ICC Womens Asia T20 Qualifiers on Monday, November 22. When it comes to the head-to-head stats, the former has an edge over Malaysia. They will be determined to continue their rule over the opposition at home. Malaysia, on the other hand, will try to lift their weight to impress in the crucial game. The team had played their first T20I against India in 2018 and have since played 24 T20Is of which nine have been won. Heading into this game, both teams will be determined to bring their A game to the forefront to dominate proceedings in the crucial game. Competition Details: United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 1 Event location: ICC Academy, Dubai Date Time: November 22, 11:00 a.m. Pitch Report: The field is expected to be neutral. Both the batters and the bowlers can get plenty of help from the surface. Also read: Three Sri Lankan players test Covid-19 positive during 2021 ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifier Likely to play XIs for UAE-W vs ML-W: United Arab Emirates Women Priyanjali Jain, Chaya Mughal (c), Kavishka Egodage, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratne, Natasha Michael Cherriath, Suraksha Kotte, Subha Srinivasan, Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain, Judit Peter Malaysia Women Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Winifred Duraisingham, Noor Hayati Zakariya, Arianna Natsya, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa Also read: Top Picks for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match: Top Picks: Women in the United Arab Emirates Chaya Mughal will have a greater responsibility on her shoulders to lead the side and also strengthen the battle unit. She will come in handy with her all round abilities and will strive to perform for the side. Kavishka Egodage has played 14 games and chipped 209 runs. She has also collected seven wickets and could be a good choice for this match. Top Pick: Malaysia Women Elsa Hunter is one of the key players on the side. The contribution of the right-handed batters will be crucial to the game. She could be the other good choice for this match. Arianna Natsya has taken 10 wickets from 13 T20I matches so far. She will be determined to put on a good show for the team. Featured Play XI No.1 for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Priyanjali Jain, Wan Julia, Kavishka Egodage (vc), Theertha Satish, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Chaya Mughal (c), Winifred Duraisingham, Noor Hayati Zakariya, Arianna Natsya, Suraksha Kotte Featured Play XI No.2 for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Wan Julia, Kavishka Egodage, Theertha Satish, Elsa Hunter (c), Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Chaya Mughal, Khushi Sharma, Arianna Natsya (you), Suraksha Kotte, Nik Nur Atiela UAE-W vs ML-W Probable Winners: The United Arab Emirates women are expected to win this competition. Note: Updated Fantasy teams and playing XIs from each match will be displayed in our Telegram channel when the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, keep the mentioned points in mind and make your own decision.

