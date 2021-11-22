Eligible to spot for 2021 Vols

Bowl games used to be reserved for very good and great college football teams.

That is no longer the case.

If we count the 2 national semi-finals, there are 42 bowl games scheduled for the 2021-22 post season. 42!

Whether you love watching the Tony the Tiger Bowl (El Paso!), the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise!) or the LendingTree Bowl (Mobile!), there’s no shortage of action after the regular season.

There are 130 teams in the FBS, so they need 82 teams to fill those spots (remember, the CFP’s winning semifinalists play twice). Math tells us that nearly 65% ​​of these student athletes will get their free gift cards to Best Buy and Chipotle, while college executives take advantage of the free rounds of golf at the local country club.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, I looked at Tennessee as a team with a very high probability of making a bowling game. The Volunteers had a tumultuous off season, which resulted in their coach’s resignation, the retirement of their athletic director, an impending NCAA investigation into recruiting violations under Jeremy Pruitt and his coaching staff, plus the massive defection of 28 players from the 2020 team to the transfer portal.

No, these weren’t the best times on Rocky Top.

Plus, they would face what appeared to be one of the toughest schedules in college football. Outside of the conference, they played against Pittsburgh, which won the ACC Coastal Division. During the conference, UT faced 3 teams currently in the top 10 (Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss) and 2 others ranked nationally at the time they played (Florida and Kentucky).

New head coach Josh Heupel had a big test ahead of them… and it would be hard to find an objective observer who doesn’t think he and his staff are up to the challenge.

Thanks to their 60-14 win on Saturday at South Alabama, the Vols improved to 6-5. That 6th win made them eligible for the bowl. It is the 54th time in program history that they have achieved that goal.

That feat shouldn’t be dismissed just because so many squads deserve a berth for a bowling game. Look no further than one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals. Florida played for an SEC title last year and they need a win over the state of Florida to make it through the postseason.

While Tennessee has only beaten Florida once since the start of the 2005 season, Vols fans should feel better about the direction of their program than Florida fans right now.

Of course, making a shell in your first year will not ensure success. In 2010, the Vols played in the Music City Bowl after Derek Dooley led them to a 6-6 regular season following Lane Kiffin’s midnight run to Southern California. Vols fans were optimistic about the future.

But in the next 2 seasons, the Vols went 10-14, missing the postseason each year, and Dooley is now remembered as one of the worst coaches in SEC history.

Dooley was a panic tenant after the Kiffin debacle. And Heupel had the potential to be, given the mess left behind by the previous athletics administration and football staff. But athletics director Danny White seems to have known what he was doing by bringing Heupel from Central Florida.

Honestly? White probably didn’t have many other quality options either.

If we count the bowling game, the Vols have 2 games left to play. They could take a total of 8 wins, something Tennessee has only done once since the 2016 season.

The early signing period is almost upon us. What Heupel and his staff can do with this momentum in the coming weeks will go a long way in figuring out whether 2021 was an outlier.