Field hockey All-Star game brings last hurray – Boston Herald





WESTBORO A day after the MIAA season drew to a close with the four state championships coming and going, the top senior hockey players in the entire state said their final goodbyes by showing off the skills their respective teams have shown one last time in the state of Massachusetts. floated Field Hockey Coaches Association Best of 60 Senior All-Star Game on Sunday. And with the four sections of the state battling it out among themselves, that skill seemed to fit together, as the best of the best teamed up really well to help the south beat central 5-1 and the north beat the west 7-0. I think it’s great for these girls to take a little bit of the game, even if you want them to be competitive, to take a little bit of that and just play great hockey with other really good athletes, said Sandwich head coach Kelsy Beaton, who first coached in the game. That was nice to see. And to see athletes who have never played connecting with each other was great (game). I am honored to be here. One of Beaton’s best sparkled as Paige Hawkins continued her scorching pace from a run to the Div. 3 state final with a few goals for the South. Alongside her from the Cape and Islands League, Reagan Hicks scored a pair from Barnstable, overcoming a hot start to the central defense and an impressive day from Gardner’s Devyn Goyette (18 saves) in the net. Shrewsburys Kate Hitchcock scored the opening goal of the game for Central, while Oliver Ames Georgia Costello also scored for the South in the 5-1 win. Walpole, who just fell in the Div. 1 state final, pairing Greenfield for most reps with three, and head coach Jen Quinn was pleased to see Caroline Whelan, Jess Tosone and Lauren Wong get a positive goodbye to their successful high school careers. It was a nice way for them to finish, she said. It was just fun, a little relaxed. They could enjoy it a bit. So they had that one last moment together on the field. They were certainly three of the top 15 in the south. The second game of the afternoon saw even more firepower than the first, with six different goalscorers lighting up the cage for the north. Madaket Rzepka led the way with a few scores from Reading, while Maddy Dengler and Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg represented Winchester well with a goal each, and Jane ONeil (Marblehead), Marissa Politano (Acton-Boxboro) and Linde Ruitenberg (Ipswich) also flourished with goals. Andover head coach Maureen Noone and North Andover head coach Andrea Van Horn were impressed by their entire group against the West and a remarkable performance from Minnechaug goalkeeper Ella Henry as the North balanced across the board from his rosters. It’s so nice to see some of the kids you play against during the season and get to know them a little while standing here, Noone said. I thought it was a nice group of children, I thought they got along well. I am not shocked by their level of play. I thought they did well.

