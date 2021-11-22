Who the Bears can play in the FCS Playoffs





Missouri State football is a slot to appear in the FCS Playoffs for the second season in a row. The mystery now is who and when the Bears will play. The 24-team field will be announced on ESPNU on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Going 8-3 and finishing second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Bears hope they did enough to earn one of eight national spots and a first-round bye. A first-round bye would guarantee the Bears a home game on December 3 or 4. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL COVER “We finished second in supposedly the best conference in America in the FCS,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said during his post-game radio interview. “I’d think we’d have a goodbye.” But many FCS braceologists said after Saturday’s results that the Bears are unlikely to earn any of the eight seeds. Many believe the Big Sky is headed for four of the bids, with Sam Houston, North Dakota State, James Madison and Villanova earning the others. That would leave Missouri State as one of the teams hoping for a favorable first-round opponent, a home game and a favorable second-round matchup when the braces are drawn. A first-round match was scheduled to take place on November 27. If the Bears are not in the top eight with a bye, a home game is not guaranteed. The expected opponent for the Bears is mixed. Some expect the Bears to play South Dakota State in the first round at Plaster Stadium or Brookings, South Dakota. Since the two Valley foes didn’t play each other in the regular season, the two can play in the first round of the playoffs. Other predicted first-round opponents ranged between UT-Martin, Sacred Heart and Southeast Louisiana. Multiple bracketologists also have the Bears in a bracket that would match it with Montana in the second round, which could have stolen a National seed Saturday afternoon with its surprise 29-10 state Montana defeat. The Bears can also be paired with a team like North Dakota State, a perennial powerhouse who defeated MSU 27-20 on Oct. 23 in Fargo. The first round of the FCS Playoffs has been regionalized for financial reasons. In an effort to create bus travel, schools are being matched with other schools within a 400-600 mile radius. The commission sometimes goes outside the radius. After teams are matched by proximity, they are rematched to the top eight seeds, ideally with regionalization in mind. The home team in the first round is determined by who has made the highest bid. Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist for the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at:[email protected]or Twitter on@WyattWheeler_NL. He is also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio on weekdays from 4-6pm

