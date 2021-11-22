3 stars from Wisconsin’s impressive sweep





Saturday was a busy day for the Spartans as men’s basketball won 83-59 over Eastern Michigan and the state of Ohio destroyed MSU’s soccer team 56-7. Who else? Michigan State hockey took on Wisconsin at the Munn Ice Arena. After Friday’s 3-2 win against Wisconsin, the Spartans wanted to increase their momentum in Saturday night’s game. It looked to be going their way until a goal by Chris Krygier was disallowed for interference from the goalkeeper. Less than a minute later, Wisconsin tied the game at 2-2. That didn’t last. The Spartans entered the third period with a different idea. Michigan State Hockey Definitely Exceeded Expectations After No. 14 defeated Notre Dame today, No. 1 Michigan, that opens the door for more teams to slip through the door. the Spartans 5-2 win against Wisconsin brings them to 3-3 in conference play and 8-5-1 overall. Meanwhile, the Badgers have lost a run of five games. In Friday’s game, junior striker Erik Middendorf scored a couple of goals, while senior goalkeeper Drew DeRidder made 40 stops in the net. After his impressive performance last night, DeRidder also played well in Saturday’s game. The Badgers dominated the stat-sheet on Saturday night, beating Michigan State a whopping 50-30. Where the two teams are separated is in special teams. The Spartans went 2-for-3 on power play with a pair of goals from Dennis Cesana and Jeremy Davidson. These are our three stars of the series Drew DeRidder Zr, G, Spartans Stats from DeRidder: 38/40 saves, 2 GA; 48/50 saves, 2 GA After his impressive performance Friday night, DeRidder was insane on Saturday night. It is not often that a keeper makes 48 saves. The one power play goal he gave up was impossible to stop as the Michigan state defenses broke down. Jeremy Davidson So, F, Spartans Davidson stats: 2 goals in total, 1 assist in total Thanks to two goals from sophomore forward Jeremy Davidson on Saturday night, the Spartans fell to a fall, beating Wisconsin 5-2. He also assisted Michigan State senior forward Mitchell Lewandowski’s first goal. Erik Middendorf Jr, F, Spartans Statistics of Middendorf: 2 goals in total, 0 assists On Friday, junior striker Erik Middendorf scored two goals. He was definitely the top star of the night if DeRidder wasn’t. Next weekend, after the Thanksgiving break, the Spartans head to Penn State to play against the Nittany Lions, who are currently last in the Big Ten. After Penn State, Michigan State heads to Notre Dame for a two-game Big Ten showdown ahead of the Great Lakes Invitational at Munn Ice Arena.

