No.12/21 Women’s Basketball falls to No.16/12 Tennessee in overtime, 74-70





Next game: CSUN 27-11-2021 | 13:00 CT LHNO 105.3 FM KNOXVILLE, Tenn.Another ranked opponent, another exciting, level-headed battle for the Texas women’s basketball team. This time, the Longhorns fell just short of that when they fell to the No. 12/21 Tennessee, 74-70, in overtime at the Lady Volunteers’ Thompson-Boling Arena. Due to the loss, UT drops to 3-1 this season. Tennessee moves to 4-0. As expected, the game was marked by some stingy defense, especially in the first half as both teams were under 30 points. Tennessee led 29-28 at halftime. The Longhorns found their offensive rhythm in the third quarter as they led off the half with a 14-4 run and led by a whopping 12 runs at 4:21 of the third quarter. The Lady Vols stormed back in the fourth quarter, beating Texas, 20-10, to push the game into overtime, where they sealed the comeback win. Junior guard Aliyah Matharu continued her scorching offensive pace to start the season as she led the team with a career-best 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including a 5-for-11 mark from behind the arc. freshman Rori Harmon scored her first career double-double finish with 10 points and a season-high 11 assists. Joanne Allen Taylor added 11 points and Lauren Ebo brought a team-best eight rebounds. UT shot just 31.3 percent (26-of-83) from the floor and 30.4 percent (7-of-23) from distance. Texas won the revenue battle 24-14, but Tennessee has a 56-41 lead on the glass. The Lady Vols were led offensively by Jordan Horston who scored 28 points. Tamari Key posted a triple-double with 10 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks. Texas will be back in action next Saturday (1pm CT) as they play host Cal State-Northridge at the Frank Erwin Center. The game will be broadcast nationally by Longhorn Network.

