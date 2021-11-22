Sports
Tim Paine returns to cricket and hopes for test roster as sexting scandal continues
Former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine is back behind the stumps in his first game in months as the sexting scandal that cost him the part continues to play out.
Most important points:
- Tim Paine is a “very determined person and he is ready to play cricket,” said a Cricket Tasmania official
- Paine resigned as captain of Australia on Friday over a text exchange with a Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017
- The Tigers say Paine is eager to prove he’s ready for Ashes’ roster
Paine lined up for the Tasmanian Tigers2nd XI against South Australia 2nd XI in Hobart.
It is the wicketkeeper’s first competitive game in six months, after his scheduled club game on Saturday was canceled due to rain.
He has been on the sidelines since having neck surgery.
Paine resigned as Australian Men’s Test Captain on Friday after it was revealed he had been involved in a text exchange with a female Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017.
Cricket Australia confirmed that it had investigated the incident in 2018 and had acquitted Paine of any code of conduct violations.
Simon Insley, managing director of Cricket Tasmania, said Paine was simply “happy to be playing cricket”.
“He’s ready to go,” he said.
“He was probably frustrated that he was being held back a bit by the medical staff.
“But this has been planned for many months now as he would return to the 2nd XIcricket and get a few days in the middle before the internal [Test squad selection] matches on the Gold Coast.”
Paine hopes to get some precious time in the middle during the four-day game against South Australia.
“I think he is ready to be with his friends and teammates.
Paine uses the competition to prove his willingness for selection in the Ashes.
“That’s why he’s playing cricket here, he wants to make sure he shows signs of good form and shows he’s ready for selection,” said Insley.
“This has been a very calculated return to cricket, so if there were any concerns about his fitness, he wouldn’t play a second game.
“He felt he was ready for a long time.”
Insley said the sexting scandal hadn’t affected the team’s morale in any way.
“[They]are ready to get around Tim,” he said.
“They are excited to be playing with Tim Paine no matter what has happened in the past few days so they are excited to support their friend and play cricket with one of their colleagues.”
Paine is not the captain of the side in Hobart, with the role taken by Mitch Owen.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-22/tim-paine-returns-to-the-field-after-resigning-as-test-captain/100638836
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]