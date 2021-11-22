Tim Paine returns to cricket and hopes for test roster as sexting scandal continues

Former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine is back behind the stumps in his first game in months as the sexting scandal that cost him the part continues to play out.

Paine lined up for the Tasmanian Tigers2nd XI against South Australia 2nd XI in Hobart.

It is the wicketkeeper’s first competitive game in six months, after his scheduled club game on Saturday was canceled due to rain.

He has been on the sidelines since having neck surgery.

Paine resigned as Australian Men’s Test Captain on Friday after it was revealed he had been involved in a text exchange with a female Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017.

Tim Paine has returned to the field for Tasmania after six months recovering from injury. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden )

Cricket Australia confirmed that it had investigated the incident in 2018 and had acquitted Paine of any code of conduct violations.

Paine scandal a mess of making Cricket Australia How and why, in the wake of the Sandpapergate fiasco, did Cricket Australia appoint a test captain with such a damaging scandal over his head? read more

Simon Insley, managing director of Cricket Tasmania, said Paine was simply “happy to be playing cricket”.

“He’s ready to go,” he said.

“He was probably frustrated that he was being held back a bit by the medical staff.

“But this has been planned for many months now as he would return to the 2nd XIcricket and get a few days in the middle before the internal [Test squad selection] matches on the Gold Coast.”

Paine hopes to get some precious time in the middle during the four-day game against South Australia.

“I think when you’re going through tough times you want to be around your friends and do what you’re good at, and he’s an exceptional cricketer and wants to play cricket and prepare for the Ashes,” Insley said.

“I think he is ready to be with his friends and teammates.

Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie at the Allan Border Medal Awards ceremony in 2018. ( AAP Image/David Crossling )

Paine uses the competition to prove his willingness for selection in the Ashes.

“That’s why he’s playing cricket here, he wants to make sure he shows signs of good form and shows he’s ready for selection,” said Insley.

“We all know Tim Paine, he is a very determined person and he is a professional cricketer and he is ready to play cricket.

“This has been a very calculated return to cricket, so if there were any concerns about his fitness, he wouldn’t play a second game.

“He felt he was ready for a long time.”

Paine’s teammates have lent support in the wake of the scandal. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden )

Insley said the sexting scandal hadn’t affected the team’s morale in any way.

“[They]are ready to get around Tim,” he said.

“They are excited to be playing with Tim Paine no matter what has happened in the past few days so they are excited to support their friend and play cricket with one of their colleagues.”

Paine is not the captain of the side in Hobart, with the role taken by Mitch Owen.