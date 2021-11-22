Takeaways for college football championship week

Since the opening weekend of this 2021 college football season, we’ve been getting weekly reminders of Georgia’s elite defensive force. The Bulldogs choked Clemson, when that was considered impressive, and have provided a weekly clinic for offensive choking on the opponent.

As the college football season unfolded in a prodigious cacophony of punches, starts and surprises, there was no apparent backlog for the top-ranked Bulldogs. Alabama flashed that potential before bursts of mortality. Oregon’s win over Ohio State pushed it into the conversation. Cincinnatis’ march to perfection, combined with the loss of the last-second bowl for UGA last year, has highlighted it in that conversation.

But it wasn’t until Saturday at Michigan’s No. 4 Ohio States eclipse of No. 7 that a No. 1 destiny caliber vs. No. 2 matchup in the sport revealed itself. In the most dazzling, impressive, and breathtaking half of football to have seen in 2021, Ohio State scored touchdowns on seven consecutive first halves and failed to score a point.

Ohio State took a team that was in the top 10 and ran them around The Horseshoe like they were a directional Michigan. Sometimes more like Bishop Sycamore.

The Buckeyes filleted Michigan States’ suspect pass defense, turned Mel Tuckers reporting a $95 million contract offer into a Twitter punchline, and showed how devastating the OSU attack can be when quarterback CJ Stroud works with maximum accuracy.

Stroud finished 32-for-35 for 432 yards. To be clear, this was not Georgia’s defense. But it wasn’t Otterbein either. The Spartans’ pass defense ranked No. 56 in efficiency, but it delivered more passing yards per game than any team in the country.

Miyan Williams (right) of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first-half touchdown run with teammates while playing for Michigan State on Saturday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

And that’s why the Buckeyes are expected to appear at number 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. No. 3 Oregon did the Buckeyes two big favors, confusing the program enough in September to make seismic changes. And then he failed to show up in Salt Lake City, where he was gunned down 38-7 by Utah to end the Ducks and Pac-12s’ hopes of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Will Ohio States’ performance be enough to leapfrog #2 Alabama? The Crimson Tide doesn’t reach the same crescendo as the Buckeyes, as they plodded through an expert 42-35 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

That comes on the heels of a listless display against LSU. Don’t be surprised if Alabama is pushed into Auburn (6-5) on Saturday, even in the wake of Auburn three-game losing streak. Alabama hasn’t won there since 2015, and this could spare Bryan Harsins a largely forgettable first season on The Plains.

Anyway, the state of Ohio has shown enough offensive outburst and consistency in recent weeks that it would be nice to propose a matchup with Georgia. The Buckeyes have the best sports collection from receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a quarterback who has the poise and experience to use those weapons to the fullest. Freshman tailback TreVeyon Henderson continues to rise in the coming seasons to become one of the sport’s defining players as he averages more than seven yards per carry.

This is the most underrated part of a potential match between OSU and Georgia: Ohio State’s offensive line is one of the few in the country to rival UGAs tearing up the defensive front. OSU’s offensive line is size RT Dawand Jones (6-8, 360), RG Paris Johnson Jr. (6-6, 315) and experience with LG Thayer Munford who has registered 43 career starts.

No. 4 Ohio State entered the game with No. 7 Michigan State as a 19.5-point favorite, so the idea of ​​a Spartan grand gravitational offset wasn’t so far-fetched.

But few could have imagined the brutal and ruthless tenor of Ohio State 56-7. Not only did the Buckeyes destroy Michigan State, they also managed to completely change the trajectory of a Spartan program, the Heisman Trophy race and, along the way, the perception of Ohio States’ ability to win the national title. Georgia is still the favorite, but a fascinating foil has emerged.

There was good news for Michigan State on Saturday. The idea that Mel Tucker would leave for a job as LSU in this coaching cycle faded by halftime. Tuckers career record fell to 16-14 with the loss, and any big notions of Tucker serving as a response to a sickly blue blood were put on ice. Tucker has been a very good coach for the state of Michigan, and will continue to serve in that role for the foreseeable future.

Ohio State is still to go to No. 5 Michigan next week. That’s not the same caliber of joyride, as Michigan has the nation’s number 7 passing efficiency defense and number 4 scoring defense. Michigan has seen no fouls close to the Ohio state class, and the Buckeyes have played nowhere more hostile than Ann Arbor.

Another aced test for OSU next week would solidify it as Georgias potential foil, and the drumbeat for that matchup would only pound louder as we go through the league title games and the College Football Playoff.

Seminoles tries to win Florida

How quirky is it with the power conference schools in the state of Florida? With a win over Boston College on Saturday, Florida State improved to 5-6 with a shot at bowl eligibility and arguably the best positioned program in the state for the foreseeable future.

A Florida win on Saturday and a season two bid from Mike Norvells would make FSU the most stable of Florida’s supposed Big Three. Recall that Miami is in the midst of an athletic director transition that is expected to result in a coach change. Florida finds itself in a torrid spiral that includes a blowout in South Carolina, a historically poor defensive performance against Samford and an overtime loss in Missouri.

Florida State isn’t exactly channeling the 1990s, but it’s 5-2 in the past seven games, winning back-to-back gritty three-point games against Miami and Boston College. Despite the heartbreaking loss to Jacksonville state this season and its 0-4 start, FSU can play in the first bowl game under Mike Norvell while the other Florida schools are about to be recalibrated.

It’s a huge opportunity for us, Norvell told Yahoo Sports after the game. For our guys to have a shot at winning the state there. With the win in Miami and the opportunity to go to Gainesville, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.

Nearly 75% of FSU’s roster are freshmen and sophomores, meaning a game of bowling would present a significant opportunity to develop. That’s one of the many reasons the game looms large in Florida. Sophomore Jordan Travis finished with three touchdown passes and 251 yards on a 20-for-34 passing on Saturday against Boston College. FSU is 5-2 in games he started this year and 0-4 in the others.

Another win would give Florida State a chance to grow the young roster a little more.

If we can find a way to be successful, you’ll have the chance to secure another game with this team, Norvell said. It is an opportunity to grow and develop a lot of momentum that will be transferred to recruitment.

How Oregon’s Loss Affects the CFP Picture

Utah’s thrashing of Oregon on Saturday opened up a world of possibilities in the College Football Playoff standings. While it closed the door to Pac-12s playoff opportunities, it brightened the fates of others.

The direct beneficiary should be Cincinnati (11-0), which is expected to slide into the #4 playoff spot behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. (Michigan would earn a trip to that group if it wins.)

The loss of Oregon and Michigan also allows some dreamers. no. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State find themselves with imaginable paths to the top four as Michigan and Ohio State face each other, as do Georgia and Alabama.

Notre Dame is 10-1 and the only loss is at home to Cincinnati. The problem with the Irish is that they have no quality gains except Wisconsin, which was No. 18 in September. The Irish do not have a number 13 data point, nor have they been dominant until the back half of their schedule. (They close on Stanford, which doesn’t help. Not at all.)

Oklahoma State is 10-1 with a loss to unranked Iowa State, which has lost some luster as a loss. The Cowboys close at home with Oklahoma, then face Baylor of Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. This offers two opportunities for quality gains.

But it also leads to a question that will take on more oxygen as we get closer to the play-off roster. Could a team with two losses like Michigan, Alabama or Ohio State earn a spot above them? Remember, LSU had two regular season losses in the BCS days and still played in the title game.

While the ACC and Pac-12 seem like toast in the CFP race, options are still looming. And there are plenty of quirky scenarios to predict that something controversial is on the way.

Quarterback roulette at Southern Miss

No win over the weekend was more unlikely than Southern Miss 35-19’s win over Louisiana Tech for the program’s first win at an FBS school this year.

Southern Miss had used six different quarterbacks for the Louisiana Tech game this season, four quarterbacks with scholarships, a walk-on, and a student coach turned player mid-season.

With no healthy quarterbacks available on the exchange, Southern Miss coach Will Hall essentially played four-position quarterback roulette, primarily star tailback Frank Gore Jr., who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. They also used defensive back Antavious Willis (one touchdown pass), tailback Dajon Richard (120 rushing yards) and receiver Jakarius Caston.

There are now four playing there, Southern Miss coach Will Hall told Yahoo Sports. Twist them in and out to keep them fresh.

Hall said in a phone interview on Saturday that Southern Miss huddled and milked the game clock to nearly two seconds to shorten the game. He said the decision to rotate the quarterbacks and shorten the game came down to this simple truth: Football is math and geometry. He added: It’s similar to what Florida did with Tebow. Beat the box and get a hat on a hat.

Southern Miss’s quarterback problems have sapped the offense all season. The defense, led by coordinator Austin Armstrong, kept nine of the 11 opponents below their scoring average.

Hall said Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill recently told him he had never seen a 1-6 team play as hard as Southern Miss. I think people have seen that all year, Hall said. It is an asset to the culture that was building and the children.

Southern Miss is 2-9 and has another week of quarterback roulette with position players against FIU next week.