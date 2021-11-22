



Rochefort Clubhouse and Tennis Hall / Thibaudeau Architecte + Tocrault & Dupuy Architects Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte + 21 More specificationsFewer specs Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the demolition and reconstruction of the clubhouse and a padel tennis court. We had to lean against an existing complex. Our decision was made in a complex economic and geological context to come and position ourselves as a mask for the existing. Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte To bring modernity to the place and create a space that reflects the dynamism of the municipality. We wanted to have a virgin building in an eclectic sports environment. Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Floor plan of the ground floor facades Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte The program results in monolithic and sober and simple mineral forms. We extruded pieces of the total volume to determine the access and activity locations. The project is made of simple and durable materials. Concrete, steel and wood. The interior has been stripped of everything. Apparent networks, apparent structure. Users have a blank canvas to assemble their new cocoon. Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Thanks to Thibaudeau Architecte Project Gallery See everythingShow less Project Location Address: La Rochelle, France Location to be used for reference only. It may indicate city/country, but not the exact address.

