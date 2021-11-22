Canada falls 3-2 in overtime to the United States in the women’s hockey Rivalry Series





KINGSTON, Ont. The Canadian women’s hockey team lost a two-goal lead in the third period and the United States came back on Sunday to win 3-2 in overtime in the Rivalry Series. American Hilary Knight scored the winner 54 seconds in overtime after scoring the equalizer in the third period. Hayley Scamurra started the rally for the US early in the third period with a goal. “We seemed a little disconnected for most of the game,” said Team Canada coach Troy Ryan. “We weren’t able to make some breakouts, our game in the neutral zone wasn’t as good as it had been lately, and we just have to find ways to finish some of those chances . “I said to the group afterwards: (I think) the positive side that we can take out is that we were still in a position to win that game, but in the end we got what we deserved and we didn’t play very well as we should have.” . Marie-Philip Poulin, on the power play, and Sarah Fillier scored in the second period for the Canadians. American goalkeeper Nicole Hensley made 18 saves. Canadas Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 21 pucks in defeat. The teams will use the series both in preparation for the February Winter Olympics and for evaluation to determine their roster of 23 players for Beijing. Game 4 of the series takes place in Ottawa on Tuesday. The Rivalry Series then shifts to the US with games on December 15 and 17 in St. Louis and on December 20 in St. Paul, Minn. Canada still holds a 2-1 lead in the series after winning its first two games in the US last month 3-2 at Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 at Allentown, Penn. It’s never easy to lose to the Americans, but we can look forward to playing them in two days,” said Poulin. “It was clearly not the start we wanted, we were a bit slow and sometimes broken. We have to find that out in the coming days and keep going. On Sunday, Scamurra buried a puck 2:44 into the third period to narrow Canada’s lead to one, and Knight later tied the game in 1:22 to a feed from Kendall Coyne Schofield. Hensley did her part to keep the Americans in the game, making a flurry of saves in the closing minutes of the third to send it into overtime. Canada led 1-0 through Poulin’s power-play marker 3:11 to second with Scamurra in the cross-control penalty area. Fillier doubled the lead after five minutes from Poulin and Micah Zandee-Hart. Fillier of Georgetown, Ont., leads Canada in scoring with four goals. I thought we showed a great deal of resilience, said American coach Joel Johnson. I don’t think we changed our style of play between the first, second and third and it was impressive that we stayed after that. Usually you start to panic a bit and try to play out of character and I was excited to see that we kept playing the same way and found a way to get the puck into the net. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

