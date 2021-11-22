Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai speaks with IOC president via video

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday she was safe and sound during a video call with the head of the International Olympic Committee, the organization said amid international concerns for her well-being following her explosive allegations of sexual assault. Beginning a 30-minute conversation with IOC President Thomas Bach, “Peng Shuai thanks the IOC for its concern for its well-being,” the organization said in a statement. “She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but that she would like her privacy to be respected at this point,” it read.

“That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, but she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

Earlier Sunday, Peng was seen at a tennis tournament in Beijing, in official photos of the event, marking her first public appearance since she made her allegations against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, and they were removed from the Chinese internet.

The 35-year-old two-time Grand Slam doubles champion claimed earlier this month that Gaoli, now in her 70s, forced her into sex during an on-again, off-again relationship.

After a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters released a torrent of images claiming that Peng is all right.

A video from the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals event, tweeted by Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin, shows Peng standing in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced with a little applause.

A Global Times reporter tweeted another video of Peng signing autographs for children in what appears to be the same stadium before taking a picture with them.

Hu also posted two other videos on Saturday, the first showing Peng walking into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit hat and face mask, and the second showing a maskless Peng sitting at a table chatting with people over a meal.

AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Hu tweeted in English that the second video shows “Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot on Saturday Beijing time.”

The chat seems to have been staged. Peng appears relaxed in the images, which appear to have been taken with a cell phone, but those with her go to great lengths to emphasize the date in somewhat pompous remarks.

Peng’s claims against Zhang marked the first time the Chinese #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

They were quickly removed from the Twitter-like Weibo platform, and concerns for her safety have grown ever since.

The Women’s Tennis Association has threatened to end lucrative contracts with China unless it gets word about Peng’s safety.

On the restaurant videos, WTA boss Steve Simon said he was pleased to see the footage, but “it remains unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and taking actions on her own, without coercion or outside interference”.

“This video alone is not enough,” Simon said in a statement.

“I’ve been clear about what needs to be done and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

A WTA spokeswoman later told AFP that Sunday’s images of the Beijing tournament still failed to address their concerns.

IOC Athletes Committee Chair Emma Terho nevertheless said she was relieved after Sunday’s video call, in which she participated.

“I was relieved to see Peng Shuai doing well, which was our main concern,” Terho said in the IOC statement.

“She seemed relaxed. I offered her our support and kept in touch whenever it suited her, which she clearly appreciated.”

A growing chorus of voices in the sports world and beyond demands answers about Peng’s plight.

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary said his administration wanted China to provide “independent, verifiable evidence” of her whereabouts.

The British Foreign Office also said it was “extremely concerned” and urged China to release verifiable evidence, while the French Foreign Secretary said she should be able to speak up to clarify her situation.

The United Nations has pushed for a fully transparent investigation into Peng’s claims.

Some of the biggest names in tennis have spoken out on the case, including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.

Peng represented China at the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won gold for China at the 2010 Asian Games.

She is a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.