Karunaratne’s incredible 2021 so far: Test cricket’s Mr Dependable





Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunatne is truly a man leading from the front in 2021.

*** Karunaratne made his fourth Test century of the year on day one of the first game against the West Indies, climbing to third for most runs and second for most centuries in the format in 2021. Karunaratne was unbeaten on day one at 132 on punches, after putting his side in a strong position at 267/3. Here we look at the incredible 2021 Karunaratne has enjoyed. LOADING THE RUN SCORING TABLES With 756 runs to his name in Tests in 2021, Karunaratne is the third highest run-scorer in the format this year. He only follows England’s Joe Root (1455) and India’s Rohit Sharma (906). However, it is worth noting that Karunaratne is currently playing his sixth Test of 2021 and 10e collections. Root has played twice as many games and 13 innings more, while Sharma has played 11 Tests and 21 innings.

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup Tour THE YEARS MOST RELIABLE BATTER As Karunaratne follows Root and Sharma for runs, he leaves both in the dust for average as things stand. The Sri Lankan star has an average of 84 this year, which is by far the best of the top 25 test run scorers. Of the nine players who have made more than 500 test runs this year, Root has the second best average of 66.13. In addition to all of the men’s Test batters this year, Karunaratnes’ average is fifth best. CENTURIES ON ROOT BACKS Karunaratne registered Test Century No.4 for the year on Sunday against the West Indies. That’s four centuries spread over just six games. Only Root with six has scored more hundreds this year and, as noted earlier, the English skipper played twice as many games and 13 innings more than his Sri Lankan counterpart. Pakistans Fawad Alam is the only other batter to have made at least three hundred in Test cricket this year.

The T20 World Cup in five and a half minutes ON A HOT RUN Given his number this year, it’s no surprise that Karunaratne has had a hot streak in Test cricket. Having started 2021 with a Test Century against South Africa in Johannesburg, Karunaratne scored 12, 3 and 1 in his first three innings against the West Indies in March, making his last appearance of the series with a patient of 75. He hasn’t looked back since. In the first Test against Bangladesh he made a career best 244 and backed it up in the second Test with contributions of 118 and 66. Over the past five innings, he has averaged 158.75, a number that could go either way after his current 132* knockout.

