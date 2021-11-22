College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: Oklahoma State, Baylor Set Up Dramatic Big 12 Final





The stage is set for a dramatic final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12, after the conference’s top three teams all settled cases against bowl-bound league foes on Saturday. No. 9 Oklahoma State continued its strong defensive campaign with a 23-0 shutout at Texas Tech, No. 11 Baylor defeated Kansas State 20-10 and No. 13 Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 28-21. Oklahoma State will make it to the Big 12 Championship Game even if it loses its annual rivalry game against Oklahoma next week. In that scenario, the title game would be a rematch between the Sooners and Cowboys. However, if the Sooners lose next week and Baylor beats Texas Tech, it will be the Bears playing Oklahoma State in Arlington. Regardless of how things turn out, Saturday confirmed that these three are indeed the class of the conference. Kansas State could even have tied the Bears for third in the conference standings with a win, but the Wildcats only racked up 12 first downs. Oklahoma State’s defense was even more dominant, taking just 108 yards and just 10 first downs against a Texas Tech team that scored 41 points against Iowa State last week. It’s been another wild week in college football, and the Big 12 results were just the start of it. Below you will find everything you need to know about what happened in week 12. University football results, schedule: week 12 No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7 — Summary

No. 4 Ohio State 56, No. 7 Michigan State 7 — Summary, takeaways

Clemson 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 27 — Summary

No. 13 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21 — Summary

No. 8 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0 — Summary

No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35 — Summary, takeaways

No. 5 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14 — Summary

No. 6 Michigan 59, Maryland 18 — Summary

No. 15 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28 — Summary

No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10 — Summary

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah 38, No. 3 Oregon 7 — Summary, takeaways

No. 9 Oklahoma State 23, Texas Tech 0 — Summary

View the full week 12 scoreboard Check this… Ohio State wins big, Utah blows Oregon out and more in this week’s Instant Reaction by the Cover 3 crew summarizing week 12 scores and results in college football.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-scores-rankings-highlights-oklahoma-state-baylor-set-up-dramatic-big-12-finale/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos