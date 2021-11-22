Women’s Hockey Drops Weekend Games to Clarkson, St. Lawrence

The women’s hockey team (1-8-2, 1-6-1 Eastern College Athletic Conference) traveled to New York on Friday night for a game against Clarkson University (12-2-2, 5-1-0 ECAC), where they fell 5 -1 against their ECAC rivals. The Bears then lost 2-1 in another conference matchup the next afternoon against St. Lawrence University (6-5-4, 3-2-1 ECAC).

Brown 1, Clarkson 5

The Bears’ battle against Clarkson started strong, with Brown scoring the first goal of the game at 13:16 of the first period when striker Maya Mangiafico 24 won a face-off. Striker Anna Shelden 25 then pushed the puck to the blue line with a pass to defender Abby Hancock 25, whose shot was tipped past the keeper by Mangiafico.

(Hancock) made it very easy for me to tip (the shot in it), Mangiafico said. She did a good job setting me up and allowed me to go to the net.

Clarkson answered with an own goal just over two minutes later to tie the lead to one, beating Brown 13-8 in the opening period. The draw lasted until the 5:55 am mark of the second period when Clarkson scored on a power play. Seven minutes later, Clarkson extended the lead to 3-1, scored from a rebound and scrambled for the Browns’ net.

In the third period Clarksons eventually stretched to 5-1 after goals at the start and end of the period. The teams’ final goal was another loose puck for the net.

Brown 1, St. Lawrence 2

With only 21 hours between puck drops, Brown had a quick turnaround to meet St. Lawrence Saturday afternoon. The Bears again scored the first goal of the game from a five-on-three power play just over seven minutes into the first period. Defender Cassidy Piersiak 24 passed the puck to Mangiafico, who then fired a shot that was thrown in by attacker Lizzy Gross 22.

Less than five minutes later, St. Lawrence’s Sophie Holden scored a goal to tie the game. Early in the second period, Aly McLeod scored another goal for St. Lawrence, giving the Saints a 2-1 lead that would hold them for the rest of the game.

Despite St. Lawrence’s two unanswered goals, Browns goalkeeper Kaley Doyle had 24 season and career-high 38 saves. It was good for me to finish with that (career high) and it was a good confidence boost for the future, but hard to get the loss, Doyle said.

While the game against St. Lawrence resulted in a closer final score, Head Coach Melanie Ruzzi was more impressed with her team’s performance against the higher seeded Clarkson.

St. Lawrence is fast and aggressive, just like us, Ruzzi said why she believed Saturday’s game was a winnable one, but in the end we didn’t produce enough attacks in both games.

Our record may not show it, but we were a tough team and we compete every game to give ourselves a chance to win, said Doyle.

Ruzzi also testified to a consistently high effort from the teams. We have a competitive factor across the entire roster. Whether we score or not, we play with the same intensity, Ruzzi said.

Looking forward

The women’s hockey team is still at the start of the long winter season and consists mainly of lower-class men who are still gaining college-level athletic experience. Ruzzi said movie reviews is a strategy she will use to help her players improve their in-game performance.

With a new coaching staff and many new players, the team is still learning each other’s playing styles. This is a construction period. We got over some bumps, but we were headed in the right direction, Doyle said.

The young players have tremendous energy, Ruzzi said. As the season progresses, these new players will establish individual and team identities, she explained.

Mangiafico praised the senior leadership of the team in helping the undergrads develop their confidence. She also remained optimistic about the teams’ improvement despite the two weekend losses. All-round effort is always there. Being on the ice with people who want to get better and win is really great, said Mangiafico. Everyone plays for each other, and it’s fun to be a part of that.

The Bears will play against Merrimack College on Wednesday at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Brown will face Providence College in the annual Mayors Cup.