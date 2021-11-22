Kuti retains Efunkoya Cadets Table Tennis Championship title – The Sun Nigeria





Through Bunmi Olakale In return for all odds Petit table tennis youngster, Matthew Kuti retained his title as the champion of the Dr. AA Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships taking place at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. The ping ponger from Lagos beats his Kwara State counterpart Abdulfatai Abdulbasit by 9-11, 11-9, 13-15, 11-8, 12-10 points to retain the title in the second edition of the championship. In the female category, Taiwo Akanbi of Lagos State defeated Kadijat Okanlawon of Oyo State 8-11, 14-12. 3-11, 11-6, 15-13 points to snatch the winner's prize, as did Mr. Francis Sule Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs (Rtd), Ms. Modupe Amoo nee Beyioku 11-3 in the veterans match that precedes to the final. Speaking at the final, the tournament's organizing chairman, Mr. Babtunde Obisanya, said that the main aim of the Adegboye Efunkoya table tennis tournament is to help discover and nurture young table tennis talent in Nigeria. The Foundation also provides a platform for former table tennis players, coaches and officials to connect and exchange ideas and memories, and to give back to the society that made them. Most of these people who have competed at the highest levels in Nigeria for the past thirty to forty years recognize that they have benefited from Dr. Efunkoya, who played a vital role in the lives of so many people and in the history of the game in Nigeria, he pointed out. Meanwhile, more than 10 states and four clubs took part in the three-day championships, with players competing in five events: singles (boys and girls), doubles (boys and girls), and mixed doubles, with the winners receiving monetary rewards and scholarships.

