Column | Star cricketers & sexcapades | Cricket News

Tim Paine’s resignation as captain of the Australian side made the headlines for the week. More than the resignation of this coveted position, it was the reason behind this move that attracted more attention. It’s revealed that Paine sent some explicit messages to a female colleague sometime in 2017. This matter was investigated by the authorities of Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket Tasmania at the time and they found that there was nothing in these messages that referred to a violation of the code of conduct demanded by these bodies for players. A few days ago, however, these posts started circulating on social media again, prompting Paine to resign his captaincy, a decision that was quickly accepted by CA.

The Australian captain’s sudden decision to resign and the reason behind it surprised supporters of the game. Many questions came to their mind after reading about this incident. Why would a 2017 message exchange incident that was investigated and shut down force the national side captain’s resignation? What should be the standards for the behavior of national sports figures in their public and private lives?

It should be understood that CA has always shown zero tolerance for sexually inappropriate behavior by national side captains. And their tough, no-nonsense approach in this regard was evident in the way they dealt with the weaknesses of Shane Warne, who, in addition to being one of the greatest bowlers of all time, also possessed a brilliant cricket brain. Warne was appointed Steve Waugh’s deputy in 1998 and many regarded him as Australia’s future skipper. However, when controversy erupted over Warne indulging in dirty talk with a British nurse, he was removed from the post of vice-captain and Ricky Ponting was appointed in his place.

There was no doubt that Warne would have made an excellent captain had he been given the chance, as evidenced by his skills during the inaugural year of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he led an inexperienced Rajasthan Royals side to the title win. This fact would also have been known to the Australian cricketing authorities, but they were steadfast in their position that they would not allow a tainted cricketer to hold the position of captain. While the selection for the national team was based solely on merit, with the player’s performance alone being important, it was clear that the leader of the team should not be embarrassed by his actions in choosing the captain, nor should he as a bad example for the emerging youth. Warne failed on both counts and never qualified for leading the national side after that. Now Paine is also following in his footsteps, although one could argue that compared to Warne’s sins, the departing Test Captain’s actions would amount to quite minor indiscretions!

The only other captain in international cricket to lose his job because of sexcapades is Mike Gatting, former England skipper. Gatting was a popular and successful captain who had brought the English side together into a combat unit with his bulldog-type tenacity, after the laid-back manners of David Gower. He led England to the final of the 1987 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent and took on Shakoor Rana, the Pakistan umpire, in a vicious altercation, which led to the game being halted for quite some time until the English skipper finally offered his apologies to. When the West Indies toured England in 1988, the tabloids Sun and Today ran reports that Gatting had entertained a barmaid in his hotel room during the first test in Nottingham. Both Gatting and the barmaid in question denied the allegations, but the skipper lost the job, even as authorities accepted his stance that they were not sleeping together. The reason given by Peter May, then head of the selection committee for the firing of Gatting, was that it was inappropriate on the captain’s part to invite the lady to his room!

It is also worth mentioning that not all countries have imposed the same standards on the implementation of a strict code of moral conduct. When West Indies under the leadership of Gary Sobers toured India in 1966-67, new reports emerged that the skipper had become engaged to an Indian actress named Anju Mahendru. This didn’t develop into anything more important as both went their separate ways once the series was over. Nearly two decades later, Viv Richards, then the best hitter in the world, developed a close and intimate relationship with Neena Gupta, a leading Bollywood actress of the time. The West Indies Cricket Board did not act against any of these legendary players or ask for explanations from them. This is probably due to the more liberal approach of the countries that make up the West Indies Islands towards casual sex and friendships that cricketers develop with individuals of the opposite sex.

Indian society has traditionally expressed aversion to extramarital affairs and one night stands and this is reflected in the approach of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on this aspect. It was rumored that Ravi Shastri, who recently stepped down as a coach, was not appointed captain of the national team due to his bohemian lifestyle, despite being groomed for the position. The only captain to escape despite a much publicized relationship outside of his marriage was Mohammad Azharuddin. Though he was still married to his first wife when he developed a close relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, a former model whom he subsequently married, Azharuddin managed to keep his captaincy even after news of the affair went public. But because of this collaboration, he lost his position with the media and also a significant amount of popular support.

The BCCI also has the dubious honor of taking action against a legendary cricketer for indiscretion on the part of his roommate. During the third Test of the series against England in 1961-62 in Delhi, an Indian player asked the receptionist at the hotel where the team was staying for coffee. The lady was outraged by this request and informed the BCCI officials who were also staying at the same hotel. The BCCI took prompt action; they not only suspended the concerned player from the squad for the next Test, but also his roommate, who happened to be Subhash Gupte, the best leg spin bowler in the world at the time! Gupte was furious, and rightly so, as he hadn’t done anything wrong except being in the same room when the player called the receptionist. But the BCCI insisted that Gupte also be punished and did not select him for the West Indies tour that followed. Feeling humiliated, Gupte quit announcing that he was retiring from Test cricket. He continued on to the islands of Trinidad, where he spent the rest of his life until he departed for heaven in 2002. Thus, the career of this great bowler of all time ended in inglorious fashion, thanks to the arrival of the official who ran Indian cricket at the time.

The Tim Paine episode should be an eye opener not only for current cricketers but also aspiring cricketers as indiscretion committed even in early life can recur at a later date. In this age of social media where players are getting celebrity status, they need to be on guard to make sure they don’t do anything that will give them or the game a bad name. The same grassroots who crown them heroes will waste no time bringing them to Earth. Therefore, there is a need to exercise utmost discretion and care when dealing with personal life and related matters.

It is hoped that the lessons of the Tim Paine incident will not be lost on players in India, as the public here has also come to demand high standards of fairness and conduct from them. Celebrities would do well to remember that this status comes with a responsibility to be a role model for the younger generation, something that Hardik Pandya keeps forgetting, as evidenced by the news reports of his attempt to evade payment of customs duties. . One of Rahul Dravid’s duties in his new role as the national team coach will be to ensure that all members of the squad live up to the expectations of the public, not only in their performance on the pitch, but also in their performance. behavior beyond. .

