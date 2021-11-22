Sports
UConn Men’s Hockey Holds No. 15 UMass Lowell, 2-1
UConn men’s hockey defeated the #15 UMass Lowell River Hawks 2-1 at the XL Center to break a three-game losing streak with three different but equally painful losses.
When head coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke after the game, he looked visibly exhausted and spoke in a hoarse voice. The Huskies needed this win, and they desperately needed it.
I thought that was a brave win for our team, Cavanaugh said.
UConn scored twice in the second period before UMass Lowell answered on back to get inside one going into the final break. The Huskies then clung to a 2-1 lead in the final 20 minutes to earn three key points in the Hockey East standings.
Huskies make the games to win
Entering Sunday’s game, UConn had beaten up the weaker opponents on his schedule, but had dropped close games for good teams. The night before, the Huskies tied with the River Hawks and entered the third period 0-0 before conceding two goals and an empty netter en route to a 3-0 loss.
This season, UConn only had one win against a team with a winning record. It didn’t help that UMass Lowell, a physical, disciplined team that isn’t easy to play against, entered the game with a nine-game undefeated streak having started 5-0-0 in the East Hockey game.
After so many petty heartthrobs, the Huskies finally returned the favor.
We made a lot of plays where last night I didn’t think we made plays to win the game, Cavanaugh said. Tonight we did and there were a lot of them.
It started on the defensive. UConn blocked 17 shots, which was a season high and always seemed to get a stick on the puck around the net. Even at times when the River Hawks controlled possession, the Huskies cleared the zone and forced the visitors to reset.
UConns top scorer Ryan Tverberg set the tone by laying his body down and placing it between the puck and goal to stop shots during the game.
It’s that old saying: When your best players are committed to doing all the little things to help you win, jeez, it makes it a lot easier to coach, Cavanaugh said.
On the other hand, UConn made his two targets in different ways. In the first inning, Jachym Kondelik carried the puck into the zone and made a hard pass to Kevin ONeil on the wing. He handed it to a wide-open Wheeler for the net, who tapped it past UMass Lowell goalkeeper Owen Savory to put the Huskies at 1-0 just 24 seconds into the second period.
Eight minutes later, Jake Flynns’ shot hit the post, but bounced back into the net through Savorys. As the junior blueliner got the score, Kondelik posted for Savory and took his eyes off, preventing the net-less from making the first save. The Huskies got a good jump, but Cavanaugh didn’t want to hear about luck.
You get puck luck if you go to the front of the net and the goalkeepers are screened and he doesn’t know where the puck is. Yes, you need that, Cavanaugh said. I think you also create your own puck luck, and I think there was a lot of that purpose.
While UMass Lowell withdrew one at the end of the period, UConn closed defensively in the third period. The River Hawks led 11-3 on shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, but the Huskies made it difficult for the visitors to create dangerous chances at the net and let the clock slowly deflate.
UMass Lowell only pulled his keeper back to play in 1:12, and UConn survived against the extra skater to take the win.
Evans, Firstov sit
The Huskies win came without two of their most talented forwards. Jonny Evans and Vladislav Firstov were both dropped from the lineup after playing on Sunday.
They both had nagging injuries, Cavanaugh said. I thought when I got into this game, I’d know how hard Lowell plays. You can’t go in if you’re not 100 percent and I think it showed a bit last night.
I hope they are good next week.
Next one
After Thanksgiving, UConn will play one game at home against Colgate on Saturday next weekend.
goals
Sources
2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2021/11/21/22795044/uconn-huskies-mens-hockey-east-hangs-on-to-beat-no-15-umass-lowell
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]