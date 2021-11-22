UConn Men’s Hockey Holds No. 15 UMass Lowell, 2-1

UConn men’s hockey defeated the #15 UMass Lowell River Hawks 2-1 at the XL Center to break a three-game losing streak with three different but equally painful losses.

When head coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke after the game, he looked visibly exhausted and spoke in a hoarse voice. The Huskies needed this win, and they desperately needed it.

I thought that was a brave win for our team, Cavanaugh said.

UConn scored twice in the second period before UMass Lowell answered on back to get inside one going into the final break. The Huskies then clung to a 2-1 lead in the final 20 minutes to earn three key points in the Hockey East standings.

Huskies make the games to win

Entering Sunday’s game, UConn had beaten up the weaker opponents on his schedule, but had dropped close games for good teams. The night before, the Huskies tied with the River Hawks and entered the third period 0-0 before conceding two goals and an empty netter en route to a 3-0 loss.

This season, UConn only had one win against a team with a winning record. It didn’t help that UMass Lowell, a physical, disciplined team that isn’t easy to play against, entered the game with a nine-game undefeated streak having started 5-0-0 in the East Hockey game.

After so many petty heartthrobs, the Huskies finally returned the favor.

We made a lot of plays where last night I didn’t think we made plays to win the game, Cavanaugh said. Tonight we did and there were a lot of them.

It started on the defensive. UConn blocked 17 shots, which was a season high and always seemed to get a stick on the puck around the net. Even at times when the River Hawks controlled possession, the Huskies cleared the zone and forced the visitors to reset.

UConns top scorer Ryan Tverberg set the tone by laying his body down and placing it between the puck and goal to stop shots during the game.

It’s that old saying: When your best players are committed to doing all the little things to help you win, jeez, it makes it a lot easier to coach, Cavanaugh said.

On the other hand, UConn made his two targets in different ways. In the first inning, Jachym Kondelik carried the puck into the zone and made a hard pass to Kevin ONeil on the wing. He handed it to a wide-open Wheeler for the net, who tapped it past UMass Lowell goalkeeper Owen Savory to put the Huskies at 1-0 just 24 seconds into the second period.

Eight minutes later, Jake Flynns’ shot hit the post, but bounced back into the net through Savorys. As the junior blueliner got the score, Kondelik posted for Savory and took his eyes off, preventing the net-less from making the first save. The Huskies got a good jump, but Cavanaugh didn’t want to hear about luck.

You get puck luck if you go to the front of the net and the goalkeepers are screened and he doesn’t know where the puck is. Yes, you need that, Cavanaugh said. I think you also create your own puck luck, and I think there was a lot of that purpose.

While UMass Lowell withdrew one at the end of the period, UConn closed defensively in the third period. The River Hawks led 11-3 on shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, but the Huskies made it difficult for the visitors to create dangerous chances at the net and let the clock slowly deflate.

UMass Lowell only pulled his keeper back to play in 1:12, and UConn survived against the extra skater to take the win.

Evans, Firstov sit

The Huskies win came without two of their most talented forwards. Jonny Evans and Vladislav Firstov were both dropped from the lineup after playing on Sunday.

They both had nagging injuries, Cavanaugh said. I thought when I got into this game, I’d know how hard Lowell plays. You can’t go in if you’re not 100 percent and I think it showed a bit last night.

I hope they are good next week.

Next one

After Thanksgiving, UConn will play one game at home against Colgate on Saturday next weekend.

